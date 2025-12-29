IMS™ High Performance Unload for z/OS® provides high speed unloading of IMS databases and improves the performance of IMS data retrieval application programs by using the unload application programming interface (API). It saves you time and money by reducing the CPU and elapsed time that is required to unload IMS databases and to run IMS data retrieval application programs. It also provides powerful functions such as the ability to continue processing after a pointer error, a user exit facility and various unloaded record formats.