IMS High Performance Unload for z/OS

Get high-speed database unloading 

IMS™ High Performance Unload for z/OS® provides high speed unloading of IMS databases and improves the performance of IMS data retrieval application programs by using the unload application programming interface (API). It saves you time and money by reducing the CPU and elapsed time that is required to unload IMS databases and to run IMS data retrieval application programs. It also provides powerful functions such as the ability to continue processing after a pointer error, a user exit facility and various unloaded record formats.

 

Benefits
Save time

Substantially reduces the time and resources needed to unload databases.
Use the high speed read engine

Provides the high-performance High Speed Sequential Retrieval (HSSR) Engine. The unload utilities and the API use the HSSR Engine to provide fast retrieval of data.
Take advantage of more options

Offers user control and exit capabilities not found in the base utility, such as unloading compressed data without decompression overhead and a user exit facility for added processing of each segment.
Unload various data sets

Unloads HALDB, HDAM, HIDAM, HISAM and SHISAM databases—and even broken data sets.
Improve tuning

Includes various statistical reports for better tuning.

Features

IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets
Why use IMS High Performance Unload for z/OS?

As processing volumes increase, more work needs to be done in a shorter time due to shrinking batch windows. IMS High Performance Unload for z/OS saves you time and money by reducing the CPU and elapsed time that is required to unload IMS databases and to run IMS data retrieval application programs.
Engineer working on a laptop between server rows
Features two unload utilities and an API

IMS High Performance Unload includes two unload utilities, FABHURG1 and FABHFSU that provide high speed unloading capability. It also includes an API for DL/I application programs that use GN calls.
Technician using laptop
Works well with other IMS tools

IMS High Performance Unload is designed for use with IMS Database Reorganization Expert for z/OS, IMS Online Reorganization Facility for z/OS and other high-performance IMS Tools products to provide the most efficient and powerful end-to-end solution for IMS database reorganization.
Programer sitting on desk discussing with mixed team of software developers
Generates statistical reports

IMS High Performance Unload generates statistical reports that are used during IMS database reorganization to help determine when a reorganization is needed. The reports can also be used to measure the quality of the HDAM and PHDAM randomizing routines.
Resources

IBM Documentation

Get information about how to maintain and use the product.

 IBM Developer Community

Explore technical topics, find trial software, and join the community.

IMS Tools Product Documentation

IMS Tools product publication, program directories, and other related technical content in PDF format.

 What's new

Learn about the latest product news and information.
