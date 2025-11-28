Change your IMS system generation environment and application resources more easily
IBM® IMS™ High Performance System Generation Tools for z/OS® enables you to update your IMS system generation resource definitions without an IMS restart. You can create a list of resource update entries, verify, and install them with no outages, no issues with work-in-progress, and no online change commands. Resource updates can be installed in one IMS system or multiple systems simultaneously. This ensures that resource definitions are kept in sync with other members of the IMSPlex, and that updates are installed in all IMS systems at the same time, including any systems that are down and need to reflect the changes when they are restarted.
Manage your sysgen environment with Fast Generation (SYSGEN), Merge Clone, and SYSGEN Compare.
Perform faster IMS system generation processes for application resource changes (transactions, programs, databases and route codes) in a single-step batch job or online and consume less CPU time.
Change IMS SMU security, including AGN, Transaction Command authorization and Terminal security.
Install resource changes across multiple IMS systems simultaneously, ensuring consistency throughout the IMSPlex.