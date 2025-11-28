IMS High Performance System Generation Tools for z/OS

IBM® IMS™ High Performance System Generation Tools for z/OS® enables you to update your IMS system generation resource definitions without an IMS restart. You can create a list of resource update entries, verify, and install them with no outages, no issues with work-in-progress, and no online change commands. Resource updates can be installed in one IMS system or multiple systems simultaneously. This ensures that resource definitions are kept in sync with other members of the IMSPlex, and that updates are installed in all IMS systems at the same time, including any systems that are down and need to reflect the changes when they are restarted.

 What does IMS High Performance System Generation Tools do?
Equip workspace with multiple tools

Manage your sysgen environment with Fast Generation (SYSGEN), Merge Clone, and SYSGEN Compare.
Make changes efficiently

Perform faster IMS system generation processes for application resource changes (transactions, programs, databases and route codes) in a single-step batch job or online and consume less CPU time.
Create IMSplex sysgen configurations

Change IMS SMU security, including AGN, Transaction Command authorization and Terminal security.
Synchronized Multi-System Updates

Install resource changes across multiple IMS systems simultaneously, ensuring consistency throughout the IMSPlex.

Resources

IBM Documentation
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
IMS Tools Solution Packs frequently asked questions
Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools solution packs.
IMS Tools Product Documentation
IMS Tools product publication, program directories, and other related technical content in PDF format.
IMS Tools video playlist
This list of videos includes demos and webcasts for IBM® IMS and related products and technologies.
