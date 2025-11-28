IBM® IMS™ High Performance System Generation Tools for z/OS® enables you to update your IMS system generation resource definitions without an IMS restart. You can create a list of resource update entries, verify, and install them with no outages, no issues with work-in-progress, and no online change commands. Resource updates can be installed in one IMS system or multiple systems simultaneously. This ensures that resource definitions are kept in sync with other members of the IMSPlex, and that updates are installed in all IMS systems at the same time, including any systems that are down and need to reflect the changes when they are restarted.