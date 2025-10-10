IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit for z/OS

Manages IMS HALDBs with tools for tuning, partitioning, and integration

Read the data sheet
An abstract illustration featuring a cloud and geometric data visualization elements. The design includes skyscraper-like bars, circular icons, and a soft pastel palette of blues and purples. The background is minimal with a clean white space, emphasizing the digital and futuristic theme.

Overview

IMS™ High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS® helps convert existing IMS Full Function databases into IMS HALDB databases. It allows IMS database administrators (DBA) to simulate changes to partition settings to verify that they are correct before implementation. It also gives DBAs the ability to maintain and tune the HALDB databases.

The IMS HALDB Toolkit supports partition consolidation and partition splitting to accommodate growth or shrinkage of database partitions. The IMS HALDB Toolkit is fully integrated with other IMS High Performance tools to provide special capabilities in the management of IMS HALDB databases.
Converts databases easily

IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS converts IMS full-function databases to IMS High Availability Large Database databases in one step.
Simulates IMS HALDB conversions and changes

IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS provides partition consolidations and splitting to verify partition settings.
Manages procedures

IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS manages IMS HALDB maintenance procedures to optimize IMS HALDB performance and maintainability.
Handles IMS database recovery control (DBRC)

IMS HALDB Toolkit provides special functions to deal with IMS DBRC. 

Features

IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS can help reduce the time and minimize the skills required to perform application support tasks. The toolkit provides IMS HALDB maintenance, modeling and analysis. It also helps you to maintain 24x7 data availability. The toolkits application functions enable applications to make better use of the HALDB environment. And its system utilities provide capabilities that can help improve HALDB serviceability.
Systems engineer checking code on multiple monitors. They are working alongside an app developer colleague in an IT agency office. Coder analyzing algorithm on screens, developing a new user interface.
Conversion to IMS HALDB databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit can migrate an IMS Full Function database to an IMS HALDB database. First, it can simulate the conversion. It determines the IMS HALDB partition settings that are appropriate for the current IMS Full Function database. Then, it can conduct the actual conversion from the IMS Full Function database to the IMS HALDB database. This procedure is performed in a single batch step. There is an ISPF interface that generates all necessary substeps in this process.
Portrait of african american developer using laptop to write code sitting at desk with multiple screens parsing algorithm in software agency. Coder working on user interface using portable computer.
Maintaining IMS HALDB databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit allows the IMS DBA to consolidate or split partitions where the data is showing signs of growing or shrinking. To ensure the new partition settings are correct, it allows the IMS DBA to simulate the repartitioning before making the change to the IMS HALDB database. It then enables the IMS DBA to set specific thresholds to inform them when maintenance is required for an IMS HALDB database.
Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team Working in Modern Office: Group of IT Programmers Gather Around Desktop Computer, Talking, Finding Solution. Specialists Create Software. Engineers Develop App, Program
Improving performance

IMS HALDB Toolkit improves the performance of IMS HALDB databases. For instance, once an IMS HALDB primary database is reorganized, all secondary index pointers require healing. In IMS, this healing process is performed by using “self-healing”, which means the index is corrected when it is first used. However, since the self-healing procedure can impact performance during peak times, the toolkit provides an offline utility to heal the secondary indexes.
Internet Web Concept. Shot In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets and Touching Digital Connections on a Server.
Converting databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit can also help in the conversion of user-partitioned IMS databases to IMS HALDB databases. If there are multiple identical databases with different key ranges, the toolkit transforms the databases into IMS HALDB databases and merge the data into a single IMS HALDB database. This helps users who need secondary indexing but were restricted from using it when the data was split across multiple databases.
Side view portrait of young woman wearing glasses as cybersecurity engineer typing at computer keyboard and writing code copy space
Dealing with IMS Database Recovery Control (DBRC)

IMS HALDB Toolkit provides special functions to deal with IMS DBRC. For example, the tool allows the IMS HALDB DBRC definitions to be cloned or replicated from one IMS RECON data set to another IMS RECON data set. It can also change the high-level data set qualifier name during the replication process. The toolkit also allows a set of production IMS HALDB databases to be allocated and copied from one IMS system to another IMS system.
Systems engineer checking code on multiple monitors. They are working alongside an app developer colleague in an IT agency office. Coder analyzing algorithm on screens, developing a new user interface.
Conversion to IMS HALDB databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit can migrate an IMS Full Function database to an IMS HALDB database. First, it can simulate the conversion. It determines the IMS HALDB partition settings that are appropriate for the current IMS Full Function database. Then, it can conduct the actual conversion from the IMS Full Function database to the IMS HALDB database. This procedure is performed in a single batch step. There is an ISPF interface that generates all necessary substeps in this process.
Portrait of african american developer using laptop to write code sitting at desk with multiple screens parsing algorithm in software agency. Coder working on user interface using portable computer.
Maintaining IMS HALDB databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit allows the IMS DBA to consolidate or split partitions where the data is showing signs of growing or shrinking. To ensure the new partition settings are correct, it allows the IMS DBA to simulate the repartitioning before making the change to the IMS HALDB database. It then enables the IMS DBA to set specific thresholds to inform them when maintenance is required for an IMS HALDB database.
Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team Working in Modern Office: Group of IT Programmers Gather Around Desktop Computer, Talking, Finding Solution. Specialists Create Software. Engineers Develop App, Program
Improving performance

IMS HALDB Toolkit improves the performance of IMS HALDB databases. For instance, once an IMS HALDB primary database is reorganized, all secondary index pointers require healing. In IMS, this healing process is performed by using “self-healing”, which means the index is corrected when it is first used. However, since the self-healing procedure can impact performance during peak times, the toolkit provides an offline utility to heal the secondary indexes.
Internet Web Concept. Shot In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets and Touching Digital Connections on a Server.
Converting databases

IMS HALDB Toolkit can also help in the conversion of user-partitioned IMS databases to IMS HALDB databases. If there are multiple identical databases with different key ranges, the toolkit transforms the databases into IMS HALDB databases and merge the data into a single IMS HALDB database. This helps users who need secondary indexing but were restricted from using it when the data was split across multiple databases.
Side view portrait of young woman wearing glasses as cybersecurity engineer typing at computer keyboard and writing code copy space
Dealing with IMS Database Recovery Control (DBRC)

IMS HALDB Toolkit provides special functions to deal with IMS DBRC. For example, the tool allows the IMS HALDB DBRC definitions to be cloned or replicated from one IMS RECON data set to another IMS RECON data set. It can also change the high-level data set qualifier name during the replication process. The toolkit also allows a set of production IMS HALDB databases to be allocated and copied from one IMS system to another IMS system.

Related solutions

Illustration of a person interacting with a cloud-based data management system interface.
IMS Database Solution Pack
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
A flowchart with various icons and symbols, including a shield, a lock and a gear.
IMS Database Utility Solution for z/OS
Support offline database reorganizations and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
Illustration of a man standing on a platform, writing on a large screen with a stylus.
IMS Recovery Solution Pack for z/OS
Use a suite of software that provides an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple datasets and fast path areas.
An abstract shape containing a flowchart and a person standing, holding a laptop
IMS Tools
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on-demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.

Resources

IBM Documentation
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
IBM Developer community
Explore technical topics, find trial software and join the community.
IMS Tools product documentation
Review IMS Tools product publication, program directories and other related technical content in PDF format.
IMS Tools video playlist
Watch videos that include demos and webcasts for IBM IMS and related products and technologies.
Take the next step
Read the data sheet
More ways to explore Support What's new