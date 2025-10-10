IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit for z/OS

IMS™ High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS® helps convert existing IMS Full Function databases into IMS HALDB databases. It allows IMS database administrators (DBA) to simulate changes to partition settings to verify that they are correct before implementation. It also gives DBAs the ability to maintain and tune the HALDB databases.

The IMS HALDB Toolkit supports partition consolidation and partition splitting to accommodate growth or shrinkage of database partitions. The IMS HALDB Toolkit is fully integrated with other IMS High Performance tools to provide special capabilities in the management of IMS HALDB databases.