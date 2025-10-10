IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit for z/OS

Manages IMS HALDBs with tools for tuning, partitioning, and integration
IMS™ High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS® helps convert existing IMS Full Function databases into IMS HALDB databases. It allows IMS database administrators (DBA) to simulate changes to partition settings to verify that they are correct before implementation. It also gives DBAs the ability to maintain and tune the HALDB databases.
The IMS HALDB Toolkit supports partition consolidation and partition splitting to accommodate growth or shrinkage of database partitions. The IMS HALDB Toolkit is fully integrated with other IMS High Performance tools to provide special capabilities in the management of IMS HALDB databases.
IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS converts IMS full-function databases to IMS High Availability Large Database databases in one step.
IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS provides partition consolidations and splitting to verify partition settings.
IMS HALDB Toolkit for z/OS manages IMS HALDB maintenance procedures to optimize IMS HALDB performance and maintainability.
IMS HALDB Toolkit provides special functions to deal with IMS DBRC.
IMS High Availability Large Database Toolkit (HALDB) for z/OS can help reduce the time and minimize the skills required to perform application support tasks. The toolkit provides IMS HALDB maintenance, modeling and analysis. It also helps you to maintain 24x7 data availability. The toolkits application functions enable applications to make better use of the HALDB environment. And its system utilities provide capabilities that can help improve HALDB serviceability.