IMS Extended Terminal Option Support for z/OS

Seamlessly manage your IMS ETO environment
IBM® IMS™ Extended Terminal Option (ETO) Support for z/OS® enables VTAM® terminals to log on to IMS Transactional Manager (IMS TM) – even if they are not defined during the IMS system definition process. Without IMS ETO Support, adding, deleting, or changing terminals that are defined to IMS TM requires you to terminate your online system to incorporate the changes.
IMS ETO Support manages all of your IMS ETO settings, set global options and override options for specific users and terminals. For instance, you can set global options for the entire user community and override options for specific terminals or user IDs.
Reduces scheduled downtime associated with managing VTAM terminals, while enabling users to initiate IMS sessions from any VTAM® terminal in the network—resulting in faster and more flexible access to the system.
Associating output messages with users instead of terminals strengthens IMS security, while reducing the number of required macros simplifies terminal network definitions—saving time and storage during system setup.
For ETO terminals and user structures, resources are not allocated until they are required. And when they are no longer required, they are deleted.
Fewer skilled system programmer resources are required to maintain static terminal definitions.