IMS Extended Terminal Option Support for z/OS

Seamlessly manage your IMS ETO environment

Overview

IBM® IMS™ Extended Terminal Option (ETO) Support for z/OS® enables VTAM® terminals to log on to IMS Transactional Manager (IMS TM) – even if they are not defined during the IMS system definition process. Without IMS ETO Support, adding, deleting, or changing terminals that are defined to IMS TM requires you to terminate your online system to incorporate the changes.

IMS ETO Support manages all of your IMS ETO settings, set global options and override options for specific users and terminals. For instance, you can set global options for the entire user community and override options for specific terminals or user IDs.
Improved system availability and user access

Reduces scheduled downtime associated with managing VTAM terminals, while enabling users to initiate IMS sessions from any VTAM® terminal in the network—resulting in faster and more flexible access to the system.
Enhanced IMS Security with Simplified Configuration

Associating output messages with users instead of terminals strengthens IMS security, while reducing the number of required macros simplifies terminal network definitions—saving time and storage during system setup.
Minimize checkpoint and restart time

For ETO terminals and user structures, resources are not allocated until they are required. And when they are no longer required, they are deleted.
Reduce maintenance

Fewer skilled system programmer resources are required to maintain static terminal definitions.

Features

System management simplification

IBM® IMS™ Extended Terminal Option (ETO) Support for z/OS® simplifies the management of IMS ETO environments. While it supports all types of IMS terminals, it also supports the customization of user sign-on and sign-off screens – as well as the display of error messages during sign-on. It also supports logging of pertinent error information by using IMS log records. IMS ETO Support keeps track of all IMS ETO definitions and allows them to be refreshed without an IMS Restart.
Improved sign-on and sign-off

IMS ETO Support has specific capabilities for ETO sign-on and sign-off. For example, the product allows each device type (SLU1, SLU2, SLUP, and ISC) to move directly into MFS test mode directly after a successful ETO sign-on. It can clean up IMS conversations, reset terminal status and de-queue existing messages during ETO sign-off, which can prevent error conditions on subsequent ETO sign-ons.
Ability to create and refresh ETO user exits

The IMS ETO function allows users to tailor their terminal and user definitions by using a number of user exits. These exits must be written in the Assembler language, which can be challenging for customers. The IMS ETO Support allows the user exits to be created by using keyword parameterization – avoiding the need for customers to code in the Assembler language. The user can define multiple LTERMs for the same user, set auto sign-off values and set LTERM names for OTMA sessions.
Advanced security for users and terminals

With IMS ETO Support, you get advanced security to secure IMS commands at the keyword level. It provides this greater security by using the IBM® RACF CIMS class, the IMS Command Authorization user exit or through special IMS ETO Support security profiles. It also has the capability to restrict user and terminal access to specific times during the day.
Resources

IBM Documentation
Get information about how to maintain and use the product.
IMS Tools Solution Packs frequently asked questions
Find the answers to and learn hints and tips for optimal setup of IMS Tools solution packs.
IMS Tools Product Documentation
IMS Tools product publication, program directories, and other related technical content in PDF format.
IMS Tools video playlist
This list of videos includes demos and webcasts for IBM® IMS and related products and technologies.
