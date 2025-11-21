IMS Extended Terminal Option Support for z/OS

IBM® IMS™ Extended Terminal Option (ETO) Support for z/OS® enables VTAM® terminals to log on to IMS Transactional Manager (IMS TM) – even if they are not defined during the IMS system definition process. Without IMS ETO Support, adding, deleting, or changing terminals that are defined to IMS TM requires you to terminate your online system to incorporate the changes.

IMS ETO Support manages all of your IMS ETO settings, set global options and override options for specific users and terminals. For instance, you can set global options for the entire user community and override options for specific terminals or user IDs.