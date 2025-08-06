IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS

Workload management, operations analytics, security, event logging, and more

Easier to manage workloads

IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS® improves the availability, reliability and performance of IMS Connect. With IMS Connect Extensions, your systems become more transparent, workloads easier to manage and problems easier to troubleshoot.

 What's New
Operations analytics

Expose near real-time IMS Connect transaction summary data to analytics engines.
Operations Console z/OS Explorer plug-in

Use the IMS Connect Extensions Operations Console to monitor and manage your IMS Connect systems. Automate responses to changes in workload and processing capacity.
Open Database connectivity

Support IMS Connect to IMS Connect TCP/IP communications and Open Database Manager (ODBM).
Simplified problem analysis and advanced workload routing

Analyze problems and optimize performance by recording IMS Connect event data.

Features

Integrates with IMS Connect

IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS enhances the manageability of TCP/IP access to IMS through IMS Connect. It consists of components that run with IMS Connect, journal datasets that record IMS Connect activity and ISPF, z/OS Explorer and REXX interfaces to manage IMS Connect systems and their IMS Connect Extensions features.
Enables advanced workload routing

Use IMS Connect Extension rules based routing to respond to changes in workload and processing capacity. Use IMS Connect Extensions to schedule peak and off-peak routing rules to manage datastores experiencing flood conditions. It delivers uninterrupted service during planned and unplanned datastore outages and redistributes workloads once services are restored.
Automates workload balancing operations

Access the services of IMS Connect Extensions directly from REXX programs. Automatically suspend or resume routing to a datastore, change routing rules, switch the active journal, initiate a resource trace, update definitions or run commands on a target system or datastore.
Provides a single point of control for IMS Connect

IMS Connect Extensions provides a single point of control for multiple IMS Connect systems. Its streamlined and straightforward client interfaces offer centralized management and control of all your IMS Connect systems by allowing you to issue IMS Connect commands directly from a single location.
Captures and extends IMS Connect event data

The IMS Connect Extensions journal provides a detailed account of IMS Connect activity. To facilitate debugging and conduct performance analysis, IMS Problem Investigator, IMS Performance Analyzer and IBM® Transaction Analysis Workbench can analyze IMS Connect Extensions journals.
Sends a live feed of IMS Connect events to analytics engines

Expose near real-time IMS Connect transaction summary data to analytics engines. Use the features of your analytics platform to monitor IMS Connect, track trends and visualize different workloads in your topology.
Resources

The lifecycle of an IMS Connect Transaction
Learn about lifecycle events to understand how your own systems work and to diagnose problems.
Workload routing techniques
Learn how IMS Connect Extensions adds advanced workload routing features to IMS Connect.
Analyze elapsed time in OTMA transactions
Learn how to get a live feed of IMS Connect transaction performance data. You can forward this feed directly to analytics platforms such as Splunk or the Elastic Stack, or to IBM Z® Common Data Provider.
Route OTMA workload to a fallback IMS
Learn about the relationship between IMS and IMS Connect and how to set up and monitor an IMS Connect Extensions-based OTMA workload routing rule. This rule can automatically route workload to a fallback IMS when the primary IMS is unavailable.
