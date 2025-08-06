Workload management, operations analytics, security, event logging, and more
IMS Connect Extensions for z/OS® improves the availability, reliability and performance of IMS Connect. With IMS Connect Extensions, your systems become more transparent, workloads easier to manage and problems easier to troubleshoot.
Expose near real-time IMS Connect transaction summary data to analytics engines.
Use the IMS Connect Extensions Operations Console to monitor and manage your IMS Connect systems. Automate responses to changes in workload and processing capacity.
Support IMS Connect to IMS Connect TCP/IP communications and Open Database Manager (ODBM).
Analyze problems and optimize performance by recording IMS Connect event data.
Improve analyst productivity and deliver more efficient IMS application performance, improved resource utilization, and higher system availability.
Support online database reorganizations to support 24x7 availability, and manage full-function IMS databases and HALDBs.
Experience this suite of software is an integrated solution for simultaneous backup and recovery of multiple data sets and Fast Path areas.
Enhance the performance of your IMS systems with on demand, application-specific database and transaction management tools.
