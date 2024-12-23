Manage IMS administrative tasks with a single tool
IBM® IMS™ Administration Tool centralizes control for IMS database administrators, simplifying the management of DBD and PSB resources. With tools for catalog analysis, JCL generation and SQL support, it enhances efficiency and streamlines IMS maintenance through an ISPF interface.
IBM IMS Administration Tool offers an integrated solution for managing IMS databases with enhanced control and automation. Its intuitive interface delivers critical insights into catalog space usage and allows easy management of IMS objects such as DBDs, PSBs and ACBs. The tool simplifies IMS command processing, catalog analysis and JCL creation, making it accessible for users of all skill levels.
Use the comprehensive reports to monitor space usage and help ensure efficient catalog organization.
Manage DBDs and PSBs through mass import/export or individual updates, reducing manual effort.
Run and store IMS commands for both type 1 and type 2, helping ensure flexibility during system restarts.
The tool enables you to view, add and update DBDs, PSBs and ACBs either interactively or in batch mode. It also supports mass import and export of objects to and from the IMS catalog, and allows you to model new objects based on existing ones for easier change management.
You can adopt and manage the IMS catalog with features that reduce errors and save time. The tool provides detailed reports that help identify duplicate objects, orphaned entries and catalog space issues, helping ensure a well-maintained and efficient system.
With minimal setup, the tool generates consistent and reliable JCL for IMS maintenance tasks. This feature simplifies the process for users of all experience levels, helping ensure efficiency and accuracy.
The tool allows you to issue both type-1 and type-2 commands interactively or in batch mode. Also, it supports storing commands for automatic execution when the IMS system restarts, providing flexibility and reliability.
The audit log feature enables you to browse and search by IMS ID, user ID and timestamp, making it easier to track DBA activities and issued commands. This helps in diagnostics and maintaining a detailed record of system operations.
