Enterprise DBAs are constantly managing repetitive operational tasks, reactive issue resolution, performance monitoring, and increasingly complex multi-database environments across mission-critical IBM Z systems. Frequent alerts, outages, manual trouble shooting, and shrinking pools of experienced talent make it difficult to maintain operational efficiency while supporting growing AI and modernization demands.

IBM Z Database Assistant brings agentic AI-powered administration to Db2 and IMS environments—helping DBAs move from reactive firefighting to proactive, intelligent operations. It continuously assesses database system health, identifies issues early, explains problems in plain language, and recommends next-best actions to reduce operational burden, improve productivity, and enable IBM Z data to power AI at scale.