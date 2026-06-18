IBM Z Database Assistant

Agentic database administration that helps DBAs resolve issues faster, optimize maintenance costs and performance, and keep Z data AI-ready

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IBM Z Database Assistant dashboard beside an IBM server cabinet
Abstract 3D purple coiled tubes intertwined over a light blue background
Announcement: IBM Z Database Assistant brings intelligent operations for the AI era
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Overview

Agentic AI for IBM Z Database Operations

Enterprise DBAs are constantly managing repetitive operational tasks, reactive issue resolution, performance monitoring, and increasingly complex multi-database environments across mission-critical IBM Z systems. Frequent alerts, outages, manual trouble shooting, and shrinking pools of experienced talent make it difficult to maintain operational efficiency while supporting growing AI and modernization demands.

IBM Z Database Assistant brings agentic AI-powered administration to Db2 and IMS environments—helping DBAs move from reactive firefighting to proactive, intelligent operations. It continuously assesses database system health, identifies issues early, explains problems in plain language, and recommends next-best actions to reduce operational burden, improve productivity, and enable IBM Z data to power AI at scale.

 Read the solution brief
DB2 and IMSplex global overview dashboard with DSG1 warnings
DB2 and IMSplex global overview dashboard with a tutorial popup over IMS systems

IBM Z Database Assistant with Db2 for z/OS

Optimize SQL performance, accelerate troubleshooting, and simplify Db2 for z/OS database administration.

Interactive demo IBM Z Database Assistant with Db2

IBM Z Database Assistant with IMS

Proactively assess IMS database health and optimize performance with AI-powered insights and recommendations.

Interactive demo IBM Z Database Assistant with IMS

Use cases

Built for real‑world scenarios

Real-time decisions are critical across industries. IBM Z Database Assistant simplifies database management and accelerates issue resolution to optimize operational costs and keep trusted Z data AI-ready.
Automate routine DBA tasks to optimize database management cost
  • Find and fix slow-running SQL queries
  • Recommend when indexes should be rebuilt or reorganized
Proactive issue detection and prevention
  • Detect lock contention and workload bottlenecks
  • Track CPU, memory, and database resource usage trends
  • Flag unhealthy databases, tables, or workloads before issues escalate
Reduce time to resolution
  • Explain alerts and issues in plain language
  • Identify probable root causes faster
  • Recommend recovery and corrective actions quickly
  • Analyze impact of database or application changes
  • Guide DBAs through corrective actions with trusted recommendations
Cross-industry application
  • Support mission-critical environments and enhance IT efficiency across industries, from Finance and Insurance to Retail, Healthcare, Government and others.

Why IBM Z Database Assistant?

Faster Troubleshooting

Accelerate troubleshooting and performance tuning across Db2 and IMS environments to keep data pipelines, applications, and AI workloads running efficiently.
Accelerated DBA on-boarding

An AI-powered assistant that explains issues in plain language, automates routine DBA tasks, and helps organizations bridge the DBA skills gap.
Proactive database administration 

An agentic framework that continuously assesses database environments, optimizes performance and costs, reduces operational risk, and keeps databases AI-ready.
Purpose-built for Db2/IMS on Z 

Deep integration with the trusted IBM Z database tools ecosystem, providing specialized expertise and built-in operational guardrails.

Features

Key product features

The capabilities of IBM Z Database Assistant are organized around two core areas: a unified DBA Dashboard that provides operational visibility and management, and AI-powered assistants that help DBAs understand, troubleshoot, and optimize their environments more efficiently.

DBA Dashboard - Unix System Services

- Db2 & IMS: Global Overview

  • System
  • Object health
  • Deprecated objects (Db2)

- SQL Tuning / Optimization (Db2)

  • Top N SQL
  • Index Advisory and Access Path Optimization
  • Regression Detection 

- SQL Editor

- Catalog/Object Navigation 

- Command Processor 

- Resource Tuning (IMS) 

- Health Telemetry

DBA Assistant - (Agents & MCP tools integrated via IBM watsonx Assistant for Z)  

Db2 and IMS agent

  • Enhanced to handle DBA specific tasks 

Knowledge Agent

  • Product knowledge on top of ZRAG (z/OS Retrieval-Augmented Generation) from watsonx Assistant for Z

Additional sample capabilities  in Db2

  • Explore and understand, consolidate the Db2 access privilege
  • Enhanced SQL tuning capabilities, including index and  access path recommendation
  • Deadlock, timeout analysis 
  • Subsystem telemetry analysis 

How This Solution Delivers Value

Simplify and Accelerate DBA Operations

Natural language interaction, integrated SQL editing, and intuitive Db2 and IMS navigation help streamline daily database administration tasks. The assistant also explains issues in plain language and automates routine DBA activities, accelerating onboarding and improving productivity.
Optimize Performance with Intelligent SQL Tuning

Automatically identify high-impact SQL statements and apply targeted optimizations, including query rewrites, index recommendations, and access path improvements. Continuous monitoring helps maintain database performance and efficiency over time.
Resolve Issues Faster with Advanced Diagnostics

Gain clear visibility into blocking threads for DDL operations, with detailed analysis of deadlocks and timeout conditions to accelerate problem resolution and reduce operational disruptions.
Manage Change, Security, and Governance with Confidence

Identify deprecated objects approaching end of support, perform impact analysis before schema changes, and convert Db2-based privileges into external security models. These capabilities reduce manual effort while strengthening governance, security, and compliance alignment.
Take the next step

Schedule a meeting with your IBM representative to explore more about IBM Z Database Assistant.

Documentation

Explore the product documentation to gain insights into optimal configurations and best practices.

Db2 for z/OS community

Connect, collaborate and learn with a community of experts to explore the latest in IBM Z Database Assistant for Db2

IMS community

Connect, collaborate and learn with a community of experts to explore the latest in IBM Z Database Assistant for IMS.