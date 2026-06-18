Agentic database administration that helps DBAs resolve issues faster, optimize maintenance costs and performance, and keep Z data AI-ready
Agentic AI for IBM Z Database Operations
Enterprise DBAs are constantly managing repetitive operational tasks, reactive issue resolution, performance monitoring, and increasingly complex multi-database environments across mission-critical IBM Z systems. Frequent alerts, outages, manual trouble shooting, and shrinking pools of experienced talent make it difficult to maintain operational efficiency while supporting growing AI and modernization demands.
IBM Z Database Assistant brings agentic AI-powered administration to Db2 and IMS environments—helping DBAs move from reactive firefighting to proactive, intelligent operations. It continuously assesses database system health, identifies issues early, explains problems in plain language, and recommends next-best actions to reduce operational burden, improve productivity, and enable IBM Z data to power AI at scale.
IBM Z Database Assistant with Db2 for z/OS
Optimize SQL performance, accelerate troubleshooting, and simplify Db2 for z/OS database administration.
IBM Z Database Assistant with IMS
Proactively assess IMS database health and optimize performance with AI-powered insights and recommendations.
Built for real‑world scenarios
Real-time decisions are critical across industries. IBM Z Database Assistant simplifies database management and accelerates issue resolution to optimize operational costs and keep trusted Z data AI-ready.
Accelerate troubleshooting and performance tuning across Db2 and IMS environments to keep data pipelines, applications, and AI workloads running efficiently.
An AI-powered assistant that explains issues in plain language, automates routine DBA tasks, and helps organizations bridge the DBA skills gap.
An agentic framework that continuously assesses database environments, optimizes performance and costs, reduces operational risk, and keeps databases AI-ready.
Deep integration with the trusted IBM Z database tools ecosystem, providing specialized expertise and built-in operational guardrails.
Key product features
DBA Dashboard - Unix System Services
- Db2 & IMS: Global Overview
- SQL Tuning / Optimization (Db2)
- SQL Editor
- Catalog/Object Navigation
- Command Processor
- Resource Tuning (IMS)
- Health Telemetry
DBA Assistant - (Agents & MCP tools integrated via IBM watsonx Assistant for Z)
Db2 and IMS agent
Knowledge Agent
Additional sample capabilities in Db2
Natural language interaction, integrated SQL editing, and intuitive Db2 and IMS navigation help streamline daily database administration tasks. The assistant also explains issues in plain language and automates routine DBA activities, accelerating onboarding and improving productivity.
Automatically identify high-impact SQL statements and apply targeted optimizations, including query rewrites, index recommendations, and access path improvements. Continuous monitoring helps maintain database performance and efficiency over time.
Gain clear visibility into blocking threads for DDL operations, with detailed analysis of deadlocks and timeout conditions to accelerate problem resolution and reduce operational disruptions.
Identify deprecated objects approaching end of support, perform impact analysis before schema changes, and convert Db2-based privileges into external security models. These capabilities reduce manual effort while strengthening governance, security, and compliance alignment.
Explore the product documentation to gain insights into optimal configurations and best practices.
Connect, collaborate and learn with a community of experts to explore the latest in IBM Z Database Assistant for Db2
Connect, collaborate and learn with a community of experts to explore the latest in IBM Z Database Assistant for IMS.