Read a summary of the key ways that IBM Storage Protect Plus integrates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to meet your cloud needs. (180 KB)
Read ESG's quantitative research to better understand data protection modernization trends and perceptions. (1.2 MB)
Read DCIG's review which ranks IBM Storage Protect Plus as a TOP 5 SME AWS Cloud Backup Solution. (570 KB)
Read DCIG’s review which ranks IBM Storage Protect Plus as a TOP 5 Enterprise AWS Cloud Backup Solution. (567 KB)
Unify protection for physical, virtual and containerized workloads with a single data protection platform.
Learn how users can protect SQL databases to achieve application-consistent SQL database recovery and replication. (987 KB)
Get a step-by-step explanation of how to install/configure IBM Storage Protect Plus to backup and recover Oracle databases (987 KB)
Read the solution brief to learn why IBM Storage Protect Plus is ideal for MS Office 365 environments. (534 KB)
Read how IBM Storage Protect Plus supports multiple workloads including databases, applications, VMs and more. (395 KB)
Examine the important business benefits that modern data protection solutions can provide and the necessary capabilities that make those benefits obtainable. (6.1 MB)
Check out useful hints and tips for installing and supporting IBM Storage Protect Plus in customer environments.
Learn all about IBM's Storage Protect Plus -- a data protection solution providing data backup, recovery, reuse, replication and long-term retention -- all in one.
Get links for all of the IBM Storage Protect Plus requirements documents.