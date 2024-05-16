IBM Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud enables customers to archive reports, correspondence and transactional records on IBM Cloud®. Built on the market leading on-premise offering, IBM Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud is hosted on a secure, single-tenant infrastructure. Users can rapidly deploy customer service e-presentment and report distribution applications to desktop and mobile devices, and quickly implement customer self-service applications through integration of a customer's system of engagement.
Provides a single-tenant private infrastructure provisioned across dual data centers for high availability, including routine maintenance, backups and updates
Allows your IT staff to focus on other business priorities through supervision of application-specific administration tasks
Streamlines your customer service by empowering CSRs with quick anytime, anywhere access to customer correspondence
Automatically archives a wide range of transactional documents, reports and customer communications
Enables recurring loading and distribution of reports to designated internal users