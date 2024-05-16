Home Business automation Content Manager OnDemand Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud IBM Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud
Enables electronic capture of reports, policies, statements, bills, explanation of benefits and other customer correspondence
What it can do for your business

IBM Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud enables customers to archive reports, correspondence and transactional records on IBM Cloud®. Built on the market leading on-premise offering, IBM Content Manager OnDemand on Cloud is hosted on a secure, single-tenant infrastructure. Users can rapidly deploy customer service e-presentment and report distribution applications to desktop and mobile devices, and quickly implement customer self-service applications through integration of a customer's system of engagement.
Benefits
Enable high availability

Provides a single-tenant private infrastructure provisioned across dual data centers for high availability, including routine maintenance, backups and updates

 Reduce IT burden

Allows your IT staff to focus on other business priorities through supervision of application-specific administration tasks

 Increase access

Streamlines your customer service by empowering CSRs with quick anytime, anywhere access to customer correspondence

 Improve efficiency

Automatically archives a wide range of transactional documents, reports and customer communications

 Easily distribute reports

Enables recurring loading and distribution of reports to designated internal users
With completion of Phase1 of the IBM ECM solution deployment, the time spent retrieving case history documents has gone from minutes to seconds, improving both caseworker productivity and service to our clients. John Rigg Bureau Chief Illinois Department of Human Services
