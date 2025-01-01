HashiCorp, an IBM Company - pricing

Access the full HashiCorp portfolio through pay-as-you-go (PAYG) monthly billing, consumption-based Flex plans, or full customizable deployments.
Products Pricing Metric Product Edition Unit Price Charge Basis

IBM Terraform

Resource Under Management (RUM)

Essentials

Standard

Premium

USD 0.00013

USD 0.00064

USD 0.00135

Hourly

IBM Packer

Image Bucket

Essentials

Standard

USD 0.00979

USD 0.03359

Hourly

Request

Essentials

Standard

USD 0.01099

USD 0.01099

Monthly

IBM Vault Dedicated

Product Client

Essentials

Standard

USD 72.92000

USD 72.92000

Monthly

Extra Small Cluster

Development

USD 0.61644

Hourly

Small Cluster

Essentials

Standard

USD 1.57799

USD 1.84299

Hourly

Medium Cluster

Essentials

Standard

USD 3.16299

USD 3.69099

Hourly

Large Cluster

Essentials

Standard

USD 7.48857

USD 9.40599

Hourly

IBM Vault Radar

Active User

Essentials

USD 7.00000

Monthly

IBM Boundary

Authorized User

Essentials

Standard

USD 23.95832

USD 47.91666

Monthly

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

