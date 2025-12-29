Integrations

The broadest selection of various cloud databases including relational and NoSQL purpose-built databases, fully managed, high performance, and ready to scale.
MariaDB is a community-developed, commercially supported fork of the MySQL relational database management system.
PostgreSQL is a powerful, open source object-relational database system with over 35 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance.
SAP helps companies and organizations of all sizes and industries run their businesses profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably.
Aerospike is a distributed NoSQL database with blazing-fast reads/writes and unmatched uptime.
Apache Cassandra is an open source NoSQL distributed database trusted by thousands of companies for scalability and high availability without compromising performance. Linear scalability and proven fault-tolerance on commodity hardware or cloud infrastructure make it the perfect platform for mission-critical data.
The Cloudera platform leverages a large ecosystem of open source projects and technologies that come together to create a true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. Cloudera has an extensive and proven track record in creating, contributing, and supporting open source innovation for enterprise implementation.
Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the cloud native, distributed SQL database enterprises trust to run mission-critical applications that scale fast, survive disaster, and thrive everywhere.
The multipurpose NoSQL database for transactional, analytical, mobile, and AI applications.
Go from app idea to production with the AI Platform with Astra DB, the ultra-low latency database made for AI and Langflow, the low-code RAG IDE.
EDB enables the same Postgres everywhere, from self-managed to fully managed DBaaS in the cloud.
Leading enterprises rely on the AI Data Cloud to power the end-to-end data lifecycle, from ingestion to sharing, so they can innovate faster and do more with their data.
Tanzu Greenplum is a data management platform that provides real-time, consistent access to data-intensive applications in widely distributed cloud architectures.
Elastic is a company that provides a platform for real-time search, observability, security, and generative AI. It is distributed, open, and committed to ethical and sustainable practices.
Google Cloud offers a robust suite of industry-leading databases built on planet-scale infrastructure with AI at its core.
The Apache Hadoop software library is a framework that allows for the distributed processing of large data sets across clusters of computers using simple programming models. It is designed to scale up from single servers to thousands of machines, each offering local computation and storage.
Databricks offers a unified platform for data, analytics and AI. Build better AI with a data-centric approach. Simplify ETL, data warehousing, governance and AI on the Data Intelligence Platform.
OpenText™ Analytics Database (Vertica) is a next-generation data warehouse and lakehouse built to handle the world’s largest data workloads.
SingleStore empowers the world’s makers to build, deploy and scale modern, intelligent applications on the only database that allows you to transact, analyze and contextualize data in real time — elevating human lives.
