Streamline policy, audit and report sharing for automated compliance with Guardium Insights
The limitations of conventional audit reporting techniques often lead to complexities in maintaining compliance. As a result, a transition toward more streamlined and effective alternatives becomes critical, with automation playing a central role. Embracing automated technology not only expedites regulatory compliance procedures but also enhances the credibility of cybersecurity measures. This pivotal shift holds the potential to amplify compliance effectiveness and team productivity, signifying a noteable advancement in the audit reporting landscape.
This need for improvement is addressed by IBM Guardium® Insights, a data security and compliance solution designed to automate and accelerate data compliance processes. By implementing Guardium Insights, organizations can increase their confidence in meeting cybersecurity and data compliance regulations while also fostering enhanced team productivity. Discover the full spectrum of benefits that Guardium Insights can offer through a live demo.
of organizations say the complexity introduced by shifting workloads to the public cloud has also made meeting compliance obligations more difficult.1
is the average cost of a data breach in USD for organizations with high compliance failures.2
is the average cost of a data breach in USD for organizations with low compliance failures.2
Data compliance regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require that organizations monitor how sensitive data is accessed and used throughout the lifecycle. Non-compliance can lead to financial and reputational penalties. With Guardium Insights you can access preconfigured and advanced compliance capabilities and workflows that allow your enterprise to quickly address its compliance needs, no matter what privacy regulation is involved.
Guardium Insights addresses challenges inherent in traditional data security and compliance solutions by providing a centralized hub for retaining and maintaining data security and audit data for extended periods. Unlike other tools on the market, Guardium Insights allows data security specialists to store sensitive data for as long as needed, so they can create detailed reports for auditors and apply data security analytics over a longer time frame to identify more vulnerabilities.
