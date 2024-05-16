Home Business automation FileNet Capture IBM FileNet Capture
Scan or import files to capture and store digital and paper-based information in various formats
Capture and deliver content at the speed of business

IBM FileNet Capture is a document capture solution for acquiring digital and paper-based content. It transforms scanned document images and imported files into valuable digital content that is quickly accessible for improved business productivity and service. Capture directly integrates with IBM FileNet Enterprise Content Manager, FileNet P8 software and other software applications.
Benefits Increases data integrity

Image enhancement and automated indexing increase data integrity and reduce the need for manual input and data entry.

 Adapts to business process changes

Standard functionality and a flexible toolkit help you adapt to changing business processes.

 Improves efficiency and productivity

Streamlined document entry processes can help increase departmental efficiency.

 Reduces operating costs

Automating manual data capture helps reduce costs and free up staff for other critical business functions.
Key IBM® FileNet® Capture features Scan, index and store

IBM FileNet Capture can scan, index, image-enhance, perform data recognition, route and commit content to all IBM FileNet ECM repositories.

 Global language and OCR support

All data structures are converted to Unicode, which enables support of 16-bit character sets. Optical character recognition (OCR) language support is also available.

 Fax, batch export and import

FileNet Capture includes fax integration and batch file import of any digital object from a file system.

 Desktop and Professional applications

Choose the version of FileNet Capture that best meets the needs of your business.
