IBM FileNet Capture is a document capture solution for acquiring digital and paper-based content. It transforms scanned document images and imported files into valuable digital content that is quickly accessible for improved business productivity and service. Capture directly integrates with IBM FileNet Enterprise Content Manager, FileNet P8 software and other software applications.
Image enhancement and automated indexing increase data integrity and reduce the need for manual input and data entry.
Standard functionality and a flexible toolkit help you adapt to changing business processes.
Streamlined document entry processes can help increase departmental efficiency.
Automating manual data capture helps reduce costs and free up staff for other critical business functions.
IBM FileNet Capture can scan, index, image-enhance, perform data recognition, route and commit content to all IBM FileNet ECM repositories.
All data structures are converted to Unicode, which enables support of 16-bit character sets. Optical character recognition (OCR) language support is also available.
FileNet Capture includes fax integration and batch file import of any digital object from a file system.
Choose the version of FileNet Capture that best meets the needs of your business.