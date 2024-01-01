Maximize the value of data already flowing over IBM MQ! With the stellar combination of IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation, organizations can create a powerful and flexible event-driven architecture that enhances responsiveness and automation across their enterprise systems to deliver exceptional customer experiences, create new streams of revenue, and win against your competition.
It's essential to adjust quickly to shifting market dynamics and external factors affecting your business operations. What if you had a way to detect and adapt to changes in levels of demand, costs or other disruptions in real-time? Join to see how IBM Event Automation enables you to put events to work, defining and detecting critical business scenarios - like rising market prices - without having to write code or be an expert in SQL.
Artificial Intelligence isn't just for historical data. In this session, we delve into how AI techniques can unlock knowledge and insights from data in motion. We will explore how you can use AI in event stream processing to identify trends, detect patterns, and spot anomalies as they happen.
Join us for this interactive session with Alan Chatt, Product Manager for Event Driven Integration. Learn how to maximize the value of your Kafka deployments through event processing and event endpoint management capabilities, and the innovation that IBM is driving on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink to provide a complete and composable set of capabilities for building event-driven architectures.
Learn about the features of IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation that synergistically work together with Apache Kafka to build real-time responsive applications. With this stellar combination, organizations can create a powerful and flexible event-driven architecture that enhances communication, scalability, and automation across their enterprise systems.
In our fast-paced digital world, customers have the power to easily and quickly turn to any enterprise that satisfies their needs first. How do you keep up with increasing demands, run your business faster amidst disparate data sources, and provide satisfactory customer experiences without driving up costs or sacrificing security? It has never been more important to become continuously aware of everything that is happening--as it’s happening-across your business. Join us to see the art of the possible when you fuel your business with real-time events.