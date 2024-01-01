Home Middleware Event Automation Event Automation webinars
Watch our on-demand videos and register for upcoming webinars to learn how to get the most out of IBM Event Automation®
Maximize the value of your data by integrating IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation

Maximize the value of data already flowing over IBM MQ! With the stellar combination of IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation, organizations can create a powerful and flexible event-driven architecture that enhances responsiveness and automation across their enterprise systems to deliver exceptional customer experiences, create new streams of revenue, and win against your competition.
On demand webinars Responding in Real-Time to Changing Market Dynamics

It's essential to adjust quickly to shifting market dynamics and external factors affecting your business operations. What if you had a way to detect and adapt to changes in levels of demand, costs or other disruptions in real-time? Join to see how IBM Event Automation enables you to put events to work, defining and detecting critical business scenarios - like rising market prices - without having to write code or be an expert in SQL.

 Leveraging AI for Real-Time Event Processing

Artificial Intelligence isn't just for historical data. In this session, we delve into how AI techniques can unlock knowledge and insights from data in motion. We will explore how you can use AI in event stream processing to identify trends, detect patterns, and spot anomalies as they happen.

 Enhancing Kafka deployments with event processing & event endpoint management capabilities

Join us for this interactive session with Alan Chatt, Product Manager for Event Driven Integration. Learn how to maximize the value of your Kafka deployments through event processing and event endpoint management capabilities, and the innovation that IBM is driving on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink to provide a complete and composable set of capabilities for building event-driven architectures.

 Seamless integration of IBM MQ and Apache Kafka for enhanced event-driven architectures

Learn about the features of IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation that synergistically work together with Apache Kafka to build real-time responsive applications. With this stellar combination, organizations can create a powerful and flexible event-driven architecture that enhances communication, scalability, and automation across their enterprise systems.

 Unleash real-time responsiveness with IBM Event Automation’s new API Enrichment capability

In our fast-paced digital world, customers have the power to easily and quickly turn to any enterprise that satisfies their needs first. How do you keep up with increasing demands, run your business faster amidst disparate data sources, and provide satisfactory customer experiences without driving up costs or sacrificing security? It has never been more important to become continuously aware of everything that is happening--as it’s happening-across your business. Join us to see the art of the possible when you fuel your business with real-time events.
