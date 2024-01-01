Webinar Responding in Real-Time to Changing Market Dynamics It's essential to adjust quickly to shifting market dynamics and external factors affecting your business operations. What if you had a way to detect and adapt to changes in levels of demand, costs or other disruptions in real-time? Join to see how IBM Event Automation enables you to put events to work, defining and detecting critical business scenarios - like rising market prices - without having to write code or be an expert in SQL.

Webinar Leveraging AI for Real-Time Event Processing Artificial Intelligence isn't just for historical data. In this session, we delve into how AI techniques can unlock knowledge and insights from data in motion. We will explore how you can use AI in event stream processing to identify trends, detect patterns, and spot anomalies as they happen.

Webinar Enhancing Kafka deployments with event processing & event endpoint management capabilities Join us for this interactive session with Alan Chatt, Product Manager for Event Driven Integration. Learn how to maximize the value of your Kafka deployments through event processing and event endpoint management capabilities, and the innovation that IBM is driving on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink to provide a complete and composable set of capabilities for building event-driven architectures.

Webinar Seamless integration of IBM MQ and Apache Kafka for enhanced event-driven architectures Learn about the features of IBM MQ and IBM Event Automation that synergistically work together with Apache Kafka to build real-time responsive applications. With this stellar combination, organizations can create a powerful and flexible event-driven architecture that enhances communication, scalability, and automation across their enterprise systems.