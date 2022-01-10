In fact, 60% of CEOs say they’re already feeling pressure to be more transparent about their organization’s sustainability performance.¹

And it’s not just about meeting compliance obligations, but also for making critical investment decisions. A focus on sustainability improvement can be a great way to get stakeholders excited about what the business is achieving. Making a positive impact can attract talent, win new customers and give the business an inspirational story to tell.

Pursuing a sustainability agenda can be better for business, too. The 2022 IBM Institute for Business Value study, Sustainability as a transformation catalyst, found that transformation trailblazers—organizations with a strong executive commitment to sustainability, embedded in strategy and operational processes—outperform all others in terms of revenue growth.