Extreme weather can leave any business vulnerable 

IBM® Environmental Intelligence solutions provides real-time monitoring of weather conditions to help you predict the potential impact of climate and weather risks. By combining weather data inputs, climate risk analytics and carbon accounting capabilities, the platform's environmental monitoring services give you the tools you need to make the decisions that can keep your business operational. 

 
How utilities can prepare for extreme weather with data and AI
What you get
Dashboard visualizations A configurable visual dashboard brings together a wide range of weather information and climate decision-support tools, maps and asset data to show the impact that weather conditions may have on your business.
Alerts console The IBM Environmental Intelligence solutions alerts console can automatically send messages to registered users to alert them about disruptive severe weather events such as high levels of precipitation, tornadoes, atypical air temperatures, air quality, wind speed, wildfires and flooding.
With its monitoring capabilities, IBM Environmental Intelligence solutions delivers real-time weather monitoring and alerting, helps your teams accurately track key points of interest and keeps them safe when deployed.
Explore related features
Custom climate adaptation solutions

A modeling framework and application builder enables you to customize climate adaptation solutions that fit your business needs.
Interested in learning more about how Environmental Intelligence solutions can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence demo.

