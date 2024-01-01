IBM® Environmental Intelligence solutions provides real-time monitoring of weather conditions to help you predict the potential impact of climate and weather risks. By combining weather data inputs, climate risk analytics and carbon accounting capabilities, the platform's environmental monitoring services give you the tools you need to make the decisions that can keep your business operational.
With its monitoring capabilities, IBM Environmental Intelligence solutions delivers real-time weather monitoring and alerting, helps your teams accurately track key points of interest and keeps them safe when deployed.
Interested in learning more about how Environmental Intelligence solutions can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence demo.