The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Solutions Builder is a modeling framework and application development tool that allows you to combine accurate weather, geospatial, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and industry-specific data, so you can build custom climate adaptation solutions that fit the needs of your enterprise.

The app builder provides tools to create custom dashboards and intelligent, informed workflows, whether you are working to deploy renewable energy solutions, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or plan your business practices to mitigate against the impacts of climate change.