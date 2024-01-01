The IBM® Environmental Intelligence Solutions Builder is a modeling framework and application development tool that allows you to combine accurate weather, geospatial, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and industry-specific data, so you can build custom climate adaptation solutions that fit the needs of your enterprise.
The app builder provides tools to create custom dashboards and intelligent, informed workflows, whether you are working to deploy renewable energy solutions, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or plan your business practices to mitigate against the impacts of climate change.
Forecast weather conditions that affect wind and solar operations, so you can plan for reliable and resilient clean energy operations.
Use vegetation monitoring and condition-based alerts to maximize the efficiency of your power line maintenance and land management.
Reduce outages, minimize disruptions and optimize restoration efforts by using machine-learning prediction models.
Analyze and identify environmental factors that might reduce crop yield and agricultural production, so you can take timely corrective action and optimize land use.
Interested in learning more about how Environmental Intelligence can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence demo.