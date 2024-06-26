Geospatial APIs provides a store of geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for conducting complex and fast queries to reveal key relationships between the layers of data.
The library of data sets includes curated data layers from a range of categories. For example, to gain insights into weather, based on elevation, you might create a query that combines weather data and elevation data across the world for the last two years.
Other potential insights might include calculating the normalized difference vegetation index for areas with an elevation above 1,000 meters. Or you might want to calculate the above-ground biomass changes over multiple years for areas in Brazil under the European Union Deforestation Regulation scenario.
Featuring industry use cases and a complete installation and configuration guide.
Provides an overview of geospatial APIs, covering installation, usage, extra tutorials and generating Python API documentation.
Guides you through importing the library, authenticating and creating a client.
Explains the storage data model and metadata retrieval for querying several petabytes of data in Geospatial APIs.
Introduces the Geospatial API and demonstrates how to perform a point query.
Builds on the point query guide by showing how to use raster queries to request data over extended areas.
Explore a curated set of samples to find relevant data layers, example Python notebooks and detailed instructions to get started with the Geospatial API.
Calculate water and moisture indexes from Sentinel 2 data.
Predict tide and storm risks in the New York area due to sea level rise.
Calculate above-ground biomass for a nature reserve in Brazil.
Calculate the changes in above-ground biomass in Portugal under the European Union Deforestation Regulation scenario.