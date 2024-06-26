Geospatial APIs provides a store of geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for conducting complex and fast queries to reveal key relationships between the layers of data.



The library of data sets includes curated data layers from a range of categories. For example, to gain insights into weather, based on elevation, you might create a query that combines weather data and elevation data across the world for the last two years.



Other potential insights might include calculating the normalized difference vegetation index for areas with an elevation above 1,000 meters. Or you might want to calculate the above-ground biomass changes over multiple years for areas in Brazil under the European Union Deforestation Regulation scenario.