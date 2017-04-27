Thanks for signing up - your preview registration is now complete! You now have access to meaningful data to make informed and timely decisions that support effective responses to the current environmental challenges.
As part of the 90-day preview, you can explore the benefits and features of IBM Environmental Intelligence geospatial datasets and APIs. Organizations in both the public and private sectors face growing vulnerability to climate-related operational challenges, asset damage and supply chain disruptions. IBM Environmental Intelligence empowers organizations with curated geospatial data, fine-tuned models and AI-driven insights to address these challenges.
These include:
Geospatial datasets: Extract data at flexible spatial and temporal resolutions by using public or commercial datasets to analyze wildfire risk, surface imagery, land elevation and atmospheric reflections.
History-on-demand APIs: Gain historical weather context with APIs that provide gridded currents, agriculture, energy and summarized forecast data to predict future business outcomes.
Carbon performance engine: Use the carbon performance engine's GHG emissions APIs to calculate internal and supply chain emissions, which provides a comprehensive view of your carbon footprint.
The preview is free.
The welcome email that you received when you signed up included a link to the getting started webpage. You can also find that information here.
Your API key is included in the welcome email. Check your inbox and spam or junk folders. You should have received the email from eis-noreply@ibm.com.
If you’re having trouble logging in, first make sure that you are using the email address that is associated with your IBMid.
Note that your API key expires after 90 days.
Need more help? Email ei@watson-media.zendesk for login support.
For the EI preview we have limitations on data returning.
For History on Demand you can query data between April, 1st 2023 and September 30th 2023. For queries outside this date range, no data will be returned.
For Geospatial APIs there is a limitation on query size of 4Mbyte of data processed per query.
For AGB (Above Ground Biomass) there is a limit of 1 year prediction.
If you’re having trouble accessing the APIs, first make sure you are using the correct key included in your welcome email that is associated with your IBMid.
Need more help? Email ei@watson-media.zendesk for login support.
Yes, we’re going to be adding new features or experiences, including new datasets, geospatial inference models, and climate and weather APIs. We will also be releasing a developer console for our paid subscriptions.
The preview is available only in English.
Based on the API or dataset, you can add variables to retrieve specific data outputs. You can also use your GIS tools for further analytics and calculations. Refer to the document located at this LINK.
We recommend that they request access to the preview separately so that they can have full 90-day access.
As a software as a service (SaaS) product, IBM Environmental Intelligence and the API preview run on your internet browser.
The preview length is limited to 90 days. To continue exploring after 90 days, you can request access to the preview again, or you can book a consultation.
The preview will automatically expire after 90 days. No action is needed.
Normally, the access provisioning process takes less than 1 business day and you receive an email when it’s complete. Be sure to check your email junk folder in case the notification email lands there.
The 90-day free preview for IBM Environmental Intelligence is designed for data scientists and developers. It allows users to discover accurate environmental datasets (geospatial, historical on demand, GHG emissions) and access a rich toolbox of samples and examples to build solutions to understand the impact of climate change on their industry. Pricing options will be available in Q4 2024.
The 30-day free preview for IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite allows users to explore custom dashboard visualizations, an interactive map and real-time weather alerts for specific assets or locations. It helps predict, prepare and respond to severe weather before it can disrupt businesses. These features are included in the Essentials package, which is available to buy now through the IBM Marketplace, starting at USD 500 per month.
If this is your first time signing up for an IBM preview or product, you get an automatic email (subject: "You're invited — Response requested"). Although the correct email to use for the preview is the one which has the subject '"IBM Environmental Intelligence - Invitation with API credential
Access and use environmental and geospatial data to propel your business projects forward with APIs that help your developers seamlessly analyze wildfire risk, optimize energy usage, assess carbon footprint and more.
Use extensive geospatial-temporal query and analytics services to streamline processes and easily access valuable insights.
Gain historical weather context with APIs that provide gridded currents, agriculture, energy and summarized forecast data to predict future business outcomes.
Extract data at flexible spatial and temporal resolutions by using public or commercial datasets to analyze wildfire risk, surface imagery, land elevation and atmospheric reflections.
Use the carbon performance engine's GHG emissions APIs to calculate internal and supply chain emissions, which provides a comprehensive view of your carbon footprint.
Calculate above-ground biomass in various forested areas by using APIs to assess the impact of deforestation on carbon sequestration and compare with historical data.
Electric utilities can predict disruptions with weather data to optimize maintenance and crew schedules, minimize downtime and improve client satisfaction.
Food companies can use carbon footprint data to monitor supply chains, help ensure quality control and meet sustainability goals to satisfy consumer demand.
Governments can advise the public during disasters and pandemics by using health and weather data to understand disease spread and climate risks.
Agronomists rely on crop health and weather insights to help producers make informed decisions and minimize climate impacts on yields.
Lenders can improve credit risk scoring and insurers can alert policyholders of risks by using predictive analytics to reduce losses and boost efficiency.