Thanks for signing up - your preview registration is now complete! You now have access to meaningful data to make informed and timely decisions that support effective responses to the current environmental challenges.

In this preview, you’ll discover harmonized geospatial datasets and AI, and datasets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, weather and climate impact, which help you to build scalable and climate resilient solutions.



If you need any help or have any questions, you can contact me directly at bradyk@us.ibm.com.

Thanks again and all the best,

Kendra DeKeyrel