IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich datasets on weather, geospatial data, emissions factors and industry-specific needs to help you build actionable solutions for your business.
Access geospatial-temporal data and leverage an analytics engine to quickly analyze relationships between data layers. Explore hundreds of GIS layers from diverse sources, including air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, and economic trends.
Seasonal forecasts that include maximum, minimum and average temperature, and total precipitation forecasts. Forecasts are produced at monthly intervals from February 1981 to present.
4km landmass and coastal waterways grid and hourly data back to July 2015.
Reanalysis produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) that combines observed data with the output of meteorological models.
Fire danger indexes for dead fuel that are extracted from individual weather stations and included in a spatial grid.
Calculation of wildfire hazard potential by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to inform evaluations of wildfire risk or prioritization of fuel management.
Spatial climate data from the Parameter-Elevation Regressions on Independent Slopes Model (PRISM) that can be used to observe short and long-term climate patterns.
Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions.
Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions and includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere (TOA).
High resolution imagery from the Landsat 8 satellite from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere.
Weather analysis from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Daily climatologies calculated from the fifth generation atmospheric reanalysis of the global climate (ERA5) from 1991 to 2020, that are equivalent to Geospatial APIs dataset 190.
Climate simulations from approximately 100 distinct climate models across 49 modeling groups provide a set of coordinated climate model experiments.
Soil property data, gathered over a century, from the Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Soil property maps that include soil profile information from 0 to 200cm. Predictions are made at six standard depths.
Elevation data that has a vertical accuracy of 5 meters within 1 standard deviation.
Elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) that covers approximately 80% of the Earth's total landmass.
Basic land elevation data from the National Elevation Dataset (NED) of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
Elevation model that contains a series of statistics, such as mean, minimum, or maximum over a set of input data sources.
Numerical weather prediction system that contains a global computer model and variational analysis from the United States National Weather Service (NWS).
Medium range weather forecast, up to 16 days, that is issued by the Global Forecast System (GFS) from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP).
Real-time analysis data from the Global Data Assimilation System (GDAS) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Data is resampled by IBM into daily aggregates.
Above ground biomass (AGB) data that is generated by using Geospatial Foundation Models (GFM) models and data that is required to create AGB predictions.
Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 1 pair of satellites that provide continuous all-weather and day-and-night imagery.
Use a collection of APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and a single source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train predictive analytics models, or store the data for business initiatives.
Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly gCoD dataset.
Summarizes the gCoD dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The dataset contains reference evapotranspiration and global horizontal irradiance layers.
Summarizes the AGE dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Calculate carbon emissions using Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs. Gather data on emissions-related activities, including heating usage, refrigeration leaks, and fleet fuel consumption.
Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.
Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.
Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
