Monthly seasonal forecasts Seasonal forecasts that include maximum, minimum and average temperature, and total precipitation forecasts. Forecasts are produced at monthly intervals from February 1981 to present. Update interval: Monthly Availability: Global

Current and historical weather 4km landmass and coastal waterways grid and hourly data back to July 2015. Update interval: Hourly Availability: Global

ERA5 global weather Reanalysis produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) that combines observed data with the output of meteorological models. Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global

Spatial grids of fire danger indexes Fire danger indexes for dead fuel that are extracted from individual weather stations and included in a spatial grid. Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

Wildfire risk potential Calculation of wildfire hazard potential by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to inform evaluations of wildfire risk or prioritization of fuel management. Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

PRISM daily US weather Spatial climate data from the Parameter-Elevation Regressions on Independent Slopes Model (PRISM) that can be used to observe short and long-term climate patterns. Update interval: Static Availability: USA, CAN, MEX

Sentinel 2 high resolution imagery Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions. Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries

Sentinel 2 TOA high resolution imagery Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions and includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere (TOA). Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries

Landsat 8 high resolution imagery High resolution imagery from the Landsat 8 satellite from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere. Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries

NOAA global weather analysis Weather analysis from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

Climatologies and validation data Daily climatologies calculated from the fifth generation atmospheric reanalysis of the global climate (ERA5) from 1991 to 2020, that are equivalent to Geospatial APIs dataset 190. Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global

CMIP global climate models Climate simulations from approximately 100 distinct climate models across 49 modeling groups provide a set of coordinated climate model experiments. Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global

USDA soil properties Soil property data, gathered over a century, from the Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Update interval: Static Availability: Multiple countries

Soil properties and soil profile data Soil property maps that include soil profile information from 0 to 200cm. Predictions are made at six standard depths. Update interval: Static Availability: Global

Global elevation data Elevation data that has a vertical accuracy of 5 meters within 1 standard deviation. Update interval: Static Availability: Global

NASA global elevation data Elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) that covers approximately 80% of the Earth's total landmass. Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global

USGS basic land elevation data Basic land elevation data from the National Elevation Dataset (NED) of the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Update interval: Static Availability: USA, CAN, MEX

Global statistical elevation data Elevation model that contains a series of statistics, such as mean, minimum, or maximum over a set of input data sources. Update interval: Static Availability: Global

GFS latest 16 day forecast Numerical weather prediction system that contains a global computer model and variational analysis from the United States National Weather Service (NWS). Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

GFS 16 day forecast Medium range weather forecast, up to 16 days, that is issued by the Global Forecast System (GFS) from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

NOAA daily global weather Real-time analysis data from the Global Data Assimilation System (GDAS) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Data is resampled by IBM into daily aggregates. Update interval: Daily Availability: Global

Above Ground Biomass data Above ground biomass (AGB) data that is generated by using Geospatial Foundation Models (GFM) models and data that is required to create AGB predictions. Update interval: Yearly Availability: BRA, POR, MOZ