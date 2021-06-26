Data catalog
Get an overview of available datasets to analyze environmental data for your organization.
APIs boost climate resiliency for your physical assets, infrastructure and natural resources

IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich datasets on weather, geospatial data, emissions factors and industry-specific needs to help you build actionable solutions for your business.
Geospatial APIs

Access geospatial-temporal data and leverage an analytics engine to quickly analyze relationships between data layers. Explore hundreds of GIS layers from diverse sources, including air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, and economic trends.
Monthly seasonal forecasts

Seasonal forecasts that include maximum, minimum and average temperature, and total precipitation forecasts. Forecasts are produced at monthly intervals from February 1981 to present.

Update interval: Monthly Availability: Global
Current and historical weather

4km landmass and coastal waterways grid and hourly data back to July 2015.

Update interval: Hourly Availability: Global 
ERA5 global weather

Reanalysis produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) that combines observed data with the output of meteorological models.

Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global 
Spatial grids of fire danger indexes

Fire danger indexes for dead fuel that are extracted from individual weather stations and included in a spatial grid.

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global
Wildfire risk potential

Calculation of wildfire hazard potential by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to inform evaluations of wildfire risk or prioritization of fuel management.

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global
PRISM daily US weather

Spatial climate data from the Parameter-Elevation Regressions on Independent Slopes Model (PRISM) that can be used to observe short and long-term climate patterns. 

Update interval: Static Availability: USA, CAN, MEX
Sentinel 2 high resolution imagery

Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions.

Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries
Sentinel 2 TOA high resolution imagery

Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 2 pair of satellites that view land surface regions and includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere (TOA).

Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries
Landsat 8 high resolution imagery

High resolution imagery from the Landsat 8 satellite from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that includes conditions at the top of the atmosphere.

Update interval: Daily Availability: Multiple countries
NOAA global weather analysis

Weather analysis from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global
Climatologies and validation data

Daily climatologies calculated from the fifth generation atmospheric reanalysis of the global climate (ERA5) from 1991 to 2020, that are equivalent to Geospatial APIs dataset 190.

Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global
CMIP global climate models

Climate simulations from approximately 100 distinct climate models across 49 modeling groups provide a set of coordinated climate model experiments.

Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global
USDA soil properties

Soil property data, gathered over a century, from the Soil Survey Geographic Database (SSURGO) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Update interval: Static Availability: Multiple countries
Soil properties and soil profile data

Soil property maps that include soil profile information from 0 to 200cm. Predictions are made at six standard depths.

Update interval: Static Availability: Global
Global elevation data

Elevation data that has a vertical accuracy of 5 meters within 1 standard deviation.

Update interval: Static Availability: Global
NASA global elevation data

Elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM) that covers approximately 80% of the Earth's total landmass.

Update interval: Real-time Availability: Global
USGS basic land elevation data

Basic land elevation data from the National Elevation Dataset (NED) of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Update interval: Static Availability: USA, CAN, MEX
Global statistical elevation data

Elevation model that contains a series of statistics, such as mean, minimum, or maximum over a set of input data sources.

Update interval: Static Availability: Global
GFS latest 16 day forecast

Numerical weather prediction system that contains a global computer model and variational analysis from the United States National Weather Service (NWS).

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global
GFS 16 day forecast

Medium range weather forecast, up to 16 days, that is issued by the Global Forecast System (GFS) from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP).

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global 
NOAA daily global weather

Real-time analysis data from the Global Data Assimilation System (GDAS) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Data is resampled by IBM into daily aggregates.

Update interval: Daily Availability: Global 
Above Ground Biomass data

Above ground biomass (AGB) data that is generated by using Geospatial Foundation Models (GFM) models and data that is required to create AGB predictions.

Update interval: Yearly Availability: BRA, POR, MOZ
Sentinel 1 satellite-based radar imagery

Images from the European Space Agency (ESA) Sentinel 1 pair of satellites that provide continuous all-weather and day-and-night imagery.

Update interval: Every 10 days Availability: Global
Learn more about Geospatial APIs
Historical Weather

Use a collection of  APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and a single source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train predictive analytics models, or store the data for business initiatives.

 Learn more about Historical Weather APIs Gridded Current on Demand (gCoD)

Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly gCoD dataset.

 gCoD summarized

Summarizes the gCoD dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Agriculture and Energy (AgE)

Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The dataset contains reference evapotranspiration and global horizontal irradiance layers.

 AgE summarized

Summarizes the AGE dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Forecast on Demand

Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Greenhouse gas emissions

Calculate carbon emissions using Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs. Gather data on emissions-related activities, including heating usage, refrigeration leaks, and fleet fuel consumption.

 Learn more about GHG emissions GHG emissions - Scope 1

Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.

 GHG emissions - Scope 2

Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.

 GHG emissions - Scope 3

Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
