Good decisions start with good data management. For data scientists, environmental professionals, and developers working to mitigate extreme climate events, success depends on having comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date environmental data.
IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich datasets on weather, geospatial data, carbon fluctuations and industry-specific needs to build actionable solutions for your business.
Retrieve geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for fast, complex queries to analyze relationships between data layers. Access hundreds of geographic information system layers from diverse environmental and ecological sources, including air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, and economic trends.
Features images from two ESA satellites capturing land surfaces across 13 spectral bands every five days or less.
Provides a global reanalysis dataset of past weather and climate with hourly data at a 0.25-degree resolution.
Incorporates data from measurement stations and terrain elevation models to observe short- and long-term climate patterns.
Includes History on Demand (HoD) and gridded Current on Demand (gCoD) data layers.
Contains layers from the Level-1C product. Pixel values correspond to top of atmosphere (TOA) reflectances.
Evaluates wildfire risk and prioritizes dual management across vast landscapes, calculated jointly by the USDA Forest Service and USGS.
Offers fire danger indexes for dead fuel, extracted from individual weather stations and interpolated to a spatial grid.
Provides data layers for seasonal forecasts across the globe.
Includes datasets with level 1 products that provide TOA reflectance.
Provides global weather analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).
Shows global soil properties at 250 m resolution, including soil profile information from 0 to 200 cm.
Includes maps of soil properties for the entire globe at medium spatial resolution of 250 m.
Consists of distinct global climate models and considers the impact of socioeconomic conditions on greenhouse gas emissions.
Provides global elevation data with a vertical accuracy of 5 m (one standard deviation).
Provides global elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM).
Provides raster land elevation data for the US, including territorial islands, for earth science studies and mapping applications.
Offers global elevation model with statistics derived from various input data sources, including mean, minimum and maximum values.
Computed climatological patterns using ERA5 data from 1991 to 2020, which mirrors the ERA-interim climatology methodology.
Use a collection of web APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and a single source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train predictive analytics models, or store the data for business initiatives. Access tools to support data engagement and integration into critical business applications.
Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly gCoD dataset.
Summarizes the gCoD dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The dataset contains reference evapotranspiration and global horizontal irradiance layers.
Summarizes the AGE dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.
Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Calculate your internal carbon emissions and supply chain emissions using the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs from Carbon Performance Engine. Gather data on emissions-related activities, such as heating usage, refrigeration leaks and fleet fuel consumption, and organize it in a structured format.
Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.
Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.
Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
Access various weather data sources, including real-time alerts, damaging weather notifications, forecast data and weather imagery. Integrate weather data APIs into your applications, business processes and custom AI models for data-driven decisions.
Includes essential APIs, including current weather conditions, forecasts, radar and satellite data, as well as time series observations and daily or intraday forecasts.
Offers a high-resolution network and a global dataset, including Currents on Demand, with 4 km resolution coverage.
Provides model forecasts at a 500 m² resolution globally, updated every 15 minutes, with hour-by-hour details available up to 15 days in advance.
Helps you use weather events and biological interactions to better serve customers, patients and members.