APIs boost climate resiliency for your physical assets, infrastructure and natural resources

Good decisions start with good data management. For data scientists, environmental professionals, and developers working to mitigate extreme climate events, success depends on having comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date environmental data.

IBM® Environmental Intelligence combines rich datasets on weather, geospatial data, carbon fluctuations and industry-specific needs to build actionable solutions for your business.

Geospatial AI

Ensure precise asset damage verification and protection across vast terrains. The new geospatial foundation model’s uniqueness lies in its adaptability, accuracy, self-supervised learning abilities and reliance on a blend of high-resolution satellite imagery and LiDAR for predictive insights.
Powered by NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 data, remote-sensing spatial data.
Geospatial APIs

Retrieve geospatial-temporal data and an analytics engine for fast, complex queries to analyze relationships between data layers. Access hundreds of geographic information system layers from diverse environmental and ecological sources, including air quality, wildfires, ocean conditions, and economic trends.

 Learn more about Geospatial APIs ESA Sentinel 2 (high-resolution 10 m to 30 m satellite imagery)

Features images from two ESA satellites capturing land surfaces across 13 spectral bands every five days or less.

 ERA5 global weather (27 km resolution)

Provides a global reanalysis dataset of past weather and climate with hourly data at a 0.25-degree resolution.

 PRISM daily US weather (4 km resolution)

Incorporates data from measurement stations and terrain elevation models to observe short- and long-term climate patterns. 

 The Weather Company HoD gCoD current and historical weather (4 km resolution)

Includes History on Demand (HoD) and gridded Current on Demand (gCoD) data layers.

 ESA Sentinel 2 high-res imagery TOA (10 m to 30 m resolution)

Contains layers from the Level-1C product. Pixel values correspond to top of atmosphere (TOA) reflectances.

 Wildfire risk potential (4 km resolution)

Evaluates wildfire risk and prioritizes dual management across vast landscapes, calculated jointly by the USDA Forest Service and USGS.

 USFS Wildland fire (2 km resolution)

Offers fire danger indexes for dead fuel, extracted from individual weather stations and interpolated to a spatial grid.

 The Weather Company seasonal forecast (27 km resolution)

Provides data layers for seasonal forecasts across the globe.

 NASA Landsat 8 L1 Collection 2 (15 m, 30 m and 100 m resolutions)

Includes datasets with level 1 products that provide TOA reflectance.

 NOAA CPC global weather (27 km resolution)

Provides global weather analysis from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center (CPC).

 Soil properties USA (10 m resolution)

Shows global soil properties at 250 m resolution, including soil profile information from 0 to 200 cm.

 SoilGrids (250 m resolution)

Includes maps of soil properties for the entire globe at medium spatial resolution of 250 m.

 CMIP6 Global Climate Models Public (27 km resolution)

Consists of distinct global climate models and considers the impact of socioeconomic conditions on greenhouse gas emissions. 

 JAXA ALOS 3D elevation (30 m resolution)

Provides global elevation data with a vertical accuracy of 5 m (one standard deviation).

 NASA SRTM elevation (30 m resolution)

Provides global elevation data from the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission (SRTM).

 US NED elevation (10 m resolution)

Provides raster land elevation data for the US, including territorial islands, for earth science studies and mapping applications. 

 GMTED 2010 elevation (250 m resolution)

Offers global elevation model with statistics derived from various input data sources, including mean, minimum and maximum values. 

 Climatology Sandbox: ERA5 reanalysis 1991 to 2020

Computed climatological patterns using ERA5 data from 1991 to 2020, which mirrors the ERA-interim climatology methodology. 
Historical Weather

Use a collection of web APIs that provide multiple data sources for historical weather and a single source for forecast weather in customizable payloads. Populate data lakes, train predictive analytics models, or store the data for business initiatives. Access tools to support data engagement and integration into critical business applications.

 Learn more about Historical Weather APIs Gridded Current on Demand (gCoD)

Generates location-specific values using forecast models encompassing radar, satellite, lightning and short-term forecasts. Delivers an hourly gCoD dataset.

 gCoD summarized

Summarizes the gCoD dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Agriculture and Energy (AGE)

Creates grids of values for historical analysis with hourly data. The dataset contains reference evapotranspiration and global horizontal irradiance layers.

 AGE summarized

Summarizes the AGE dataset in local time and can be mathematically averaged, along with minimum, maximum and average values.

 Forecast on Demand

Provides hourly weather forecasts, starting with the current day and going 15 days into the future, for a total of 360 periods.
Greenhouse gas emissions

Calculate your internal carbon emissions and supply chain emissions using the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions APIs from Carbon Performance Engine. Gather data on emissions-related activities, such as heating usage, refrigeration leaks and fleet fuel consumption, and organize it in a structured format.

 Learn more about GHG emissions GHG emissions - Scope 1

Scope 1 emissions include comfort heating, fuel combustion in stationary combustion sources, leaks of GHG from refrigeration or AC units and fleet fuel consumption.

 GHG emissions - Scope 2

Scope 2 emissions are from electricity grids. The data shows organizations their energy and emissions hotspots in the supply chain from resources and entry risks in the chain.

 GHG emissions - Scope 3

Scope 3 emissions are from business-related employee travel, employee commutes and freight transport.
Weather data APIs

Access various weather data sources, including real-time alerts, damaging weather notifications, forecast data and weather imagery. Integrate weather data APIs into your applications, business processes and custom AI models for data-driven decisions.

 Learn more about weather data APIs Core APIs

Includes essential APIs, including current weather conditions, forecasts, radar and satellite data, as well as time series observations and daily or intraday forecasts.

 Enhanced current conditions APIs

Offers a high-resolution network and a global dataset, including Currents on Demand, with 4 km resolution coverage.

 Enhanced forecast APIs

Provides model forecasts at a 500 m² resolution globally, updated every 15 minutes, with hour-by-hour details available up to 15 days in advance.

 Lifestyle indexes APIs

Helps you use weather events and biological interactions to better serve customers, patients and members.
Take the next step

