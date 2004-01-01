Home Asset management Environmental Intelligence Suite APIs and developer solutions
Improve your decision-making and optimize your operations with world-leading weather APIs
Graphic illustration representing the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite APIs and developer solutions
Weather APIs deliver data-driven insights

You can't control the weather, but with the right data, you can make better decisions.

With the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite, you get access to a rich set of weather data sources with current weather conditions, daily forecasts, accurate hourly forecasts, real-time alerts and historical weather data. With an API key, make weather data API calls by using open API standards and integrate it into applications and business processes to make actionable, data-driven decisions. 

Weather dashboards and interactive map as part of the IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite
What you get
Current weather

On-demand current weather data collected from more than 250,000 public and personal weather stations.
Forecast data

Accurate hyperlocal weather forecast data, including frost potential, marine weather and tides.
Historical data

Detailed data from recent weeks, high-resolution gridded data since 2015 and almanac data.
Raster images

Detailed raster PNG images of high-resolution satellite imagery with timestamps.
Lifestyle indices

Useful lifestyle data on pollen, air quality, flu outbreaks, driving difficulty, mosquito activity and more.
Aviation weather

Comprehensive aviation data, including METARs, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, TAFs, TFRs and advisories.
Premium APIs

Premium APIs deliver more detailed, granular or industry-specific data sets and can be used to solve a wide variety of enterprise needs.

 Carbon APIs

Carbon APIs provide greenhouse gas (GHG) measurements from stationary, fugitive, location-based, mobile, transportation and distribution and market-based emissions.

 Renewable energy APIs

Renewable energy APIs offer data that affects renewable energy production, including wind speed and direction, air density and solar irradiance.

 Severe weather APIs

Severe weather APIs deliver real-time weather information on tornadoes, lightning, wind shear, snow and ice, smoke and fire and hurricanes.

 Probabilistic forecast APIs

Probabilistic forecast APIs calculate the statistical probability of a full range of different weather outcomes, to assist with weather-dependent decisions.

 Seasonal and sub-seasonal APIs

Seasonal and sub-seasonal APIs track temperature and precipitation anomalies that might affect planting and harvesting, energy trading and supply chains.

 Agriculture APIs

Agriculture APIs provide robust weather forecasts that include data on soil moisture, soil temperature and crop-specific evapotranspiration.
Take the next step

Interested in learning more about how the Environmental Intelligence Suite can help you forecast and mitigate extreme weather events? Explore features in a free trial or request your personalized Environmental Intelligence Suite demo.

