You can't control the weather, but with the right data, you can make better decisions.
With the IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite, you get access to a rich set of weather data sources with current weather conditions, daily forecasts, accurate hourly forecasts, real-time alerts and historical weather data. With an API key, make weather data API calls by using open API standards and integrate it into applications and business processes to make actionable, data-driven decisions.
On-demand current weather data collected from more than 250,000 public and personal weather stations.
Accurate hyperlocal weather forecast data, including frost potential, marine weather and tides.
Detailed data from recent weeks, high-resolution gridded data since 2015 and almanac data.
Detailed raster PNG images of high-resolution satellite imagery with timestamps.
Useful lifestyle data on pollen, air quality, flu outbreaks, driving difficulty, mosquito activity and more.
Comprehensive aviation data, including METARs, AIRMETs, SIGMETs, TAFs, TFRs and advisories.
Premium APIs deliver more detailed, granular or industry-specific data sets and can be used to solve a wide variety of enterprise needs.
Carbon APIs provide greenhouse gas (GHG) measurements from stationary, fugitive, location-based, mobile, transportation and distribution and market-based emissions.
Renewable energy APIs offer data that affects renewable energy production, including wind speed and direction, air density and solar irradiance.
Severe weather APIs deliver real-time weather information on tornadoes, lightning, wind shear, snow and ice, smoke and fire and hurricanes.
Probabilistic forecast APIs calculate the statistical probability of a full range of different weather outcomes, to assist with weather-dependent decisions.
Seasonal and sub-seasonal APIs track temperature and precipitation anomalies that might affect planting and harvesting, energy trading and supply chains.
Agriculture APIs provide robust weather forecasts that include data on soil moisture, soil temperature and crop-specific evapotranspiration.
