Create, modify and run tests before services and systems are fully available.

What does IBM DevOps Test Integration and APIs do?

IBM® DevOps Test is an automated integration testing platform and application programming interface (API) that allows teams to build tests from the system requirements or by recording existing system behavior. Teams can also build and run integration tests for the service endpoints supported through various application development technologies
  1. Import, discover and interceptsystem configurations to enable rapidtest creation
  2. Orchestrate multi-technology, multi-layer API tests from a single test case
Benefits Increase test coverage

Custom function classes can add more calculations and operations to test.

 Conduct non-UI testing

Perform different test actions in a non-GUI mode—service-oriented architecture (SOA) testing—configure virtual IP addresses as virtual clients and automate tests while the user interface is still under development.

 Test domains and technologies

Conduct integration testing for various domains, technologies or applications, such as: Docker, MongoDB, HTTP and RabbitMQ.

 Automate tests during development

Configure test runs with GitHub Actions Workflow to make sure the software gets tested during the building and delivery phases.

 Test early and often

Test early when software services are still in development through strategic use of stubs to mimic the actions expected by the services.
Next Steps

Learn more about IBM DevOps Test services.

