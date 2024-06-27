Create, modify and run tests before services and systems are fully available.
IBM® DevOps Test is an automated integration testing platform and application programming interface (API) that allows teams to build tests from the system requirements or by recording existing system behavior. Teams can also build and run integration tests for the service endpoints supported through various application development technologies
Custom function classes can add more calculations and operations to test.
Perform different test actions in a non-GUI mode—service-oriented architecture (SOA) testing—configure virtual IP addresses as virtual clients and automate tests while the user interface is still under development.
Conduct integration testing for various domains, technologies or applications, such as: Docker, MongoDB, HTTP and RabbitMQ.
Configure test runs with GitHub Actions Workflow to make sure the software gets tested during the building and delivery phases.
Test early when software services are still in development through strategic use of stubs to mimic the actions expected by the services.