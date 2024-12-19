Pricing

IBM® Rational® ClearCase® pricing details

IBM Rational ClearCase is offered through a number of different bundles, each with their own unique capabilities and pricing. See the tables before for more details.
Rational ClearCase

Provides controlled access to various types of software assets.

Rational ClearCase MultiSite

Enables file access across remote sites and scales to support thousands of users.
ClearCase and ClearCase MultiSite

Provides lifecycle management across distributed environments.
ClearCase Change Management System

Combines the benefits of Rational ClearCase and Rational ClearQuest.
ClearCase Change Management - Enterprise

Combines the benefits of ClearCase, ClearQuest, ClearCase MultiSite and ClearQuest MultiSite.
Rational ClearCase

Rational ClearCase MultiSite

ClearCase and ClearCase MultiSite

ClearCase Change Management System

ClearCase Change Mgmt - Enterprise

Supports heterogeneous environments

Transmits incremental changes to IBM Rational ClearCase repositories for better network performance

Enables distributed teams to develop applications in parallel

Manages all assets from design to code to tests

Focuses on developer and team productivity

Provides four types of virtual workspaces: dynamic, snapshot, web and automatic views

Supports disaster recovery, enabling file retrieval from replicated sites

Provides automatic replication and synchronization of assets and configurations

Lets you quickly prioritize and track defects and change requests

Allows integration with systems and application lifecycle management

Helps streamline the edit-build-debug cycle and accurately reproduces software versions

Provides web-based monitoring capabilities to statistics on servers and OS messages

Works with IBM Rational ClearQuest and IBM Rational ClearQuest MultiSite

Simplifies change with out-of-the-box process automation

Develops complex software and systems faster and with improved quality

Provides a centralized repository where development assets are captured and versioned securely

Maintains data integrity by resending information in the event of network failure

Includes integrated workflow management and defect and change tracking

Enables parallel development

Manages development complexity through team collaboration

Helps to prevent mistakes, reduce bugs and identify errors earlier in the delivery cycle

Provides automatic recovery of repositories in the event of system failure

Includes service options including technical support, professional services and training

Uses advanced workspace management

Adopts flexible development processes

Integrates with IBM Rational ClearQuest®, IBM Rational Team Concert and IBM Rational Build Forge®

Supports mastership of metadata to prevent overwrite changes

Gives developers direct access to assets and changes from within leading IDEs

Reduces cost of administration while ensuring security

Supports asset-based development for design and component reuse

Builds on current investments and realizes seamless application lifecycle integrations

Provides advanced build/release management and audit support

Improves collaboration and stakeholder involvement throughout the development lifecycle

Scales from small workgroups to highly distributed global teams

Is a globally integrated enterprise that responds rapidly to business needs
