IBM Rational ClearCase is offered through a number of different bundles, each with their own unique capabilities and pricing. See the tables before for more details.
Provides controlled access to various types of software assets.
Enables file access across remote sites and scales to support thousands of users.
Provides lifecycle management across distributed environments.
Combines the benefits of Rational ClearCase and Rational ClearQuest.
Combines the benefits of ClearCase, ClearQuest, ClearCase MultiSite and ClearQuest MultiSite.
Rational ClearCase
Rational ClearCase MultiSite
ClearCase and ClearCase MultiSite
ClearCase Change Management System
ClearCase Change Mgmt - Enterprise
Supports heterogeneous environments
Transmits incremental changes to IBM Rational ClearCase repositories for better network performance
Enables distributed teams to develop applications in parallel
Manages all assets from design to code to tests
Focuses on developer and team productivity
Provides four types of virtual workspaces: dynamic, snapshot, web and automatic views
Supports disaster recovery, enabling file retrieval from replicated sites
Provides automatic replication and synchronization of assets and configurations
Lets you quickly prioritize and track defects and change requests
Allows integration with systems and application lifecycle management
Helps streamline the edit-build-debug cycle and accurately reproduces software versions
Provides web-based monitoring capabilities to statistics on servers and OS messages
Works with IBM Rational ClearQuest and IBM Rational ClearQuest MultiSite
Simplifies change with out-of-the-box process automation
Develops complex software and systems faster and with improved quality
Provides a centralized repository where development assets are captured and versioned securely
Maintains data integrity by resending information in the event of network failure
Includes integrated workflow management and defect and change tracking
Enables parallel development
Manages development complexity through team collaboration
Helps to prevent mistakes, reduce bugs and identify errors earlier in the delivery cycle
Provides automatic recovery of repositories in the event of system failure
Includes service options including technical support, professional services and training
Uses advanced workspace management
Adopts flexible development processes
Integrates with IBM Rational ClearQuest®, IBM Rational Team Concert and IBM Rational Build Forge®
Supports mastership of metadata to prevent overwrite changes
Gives developers direct access to assets and changes from within leading IDEs
Reduces cost of administration while ensuring security
Supports asset-based development for design and component reuse
Builds on current investments and realizes seamless application lifecycle integrations
Provides advanced build/release management and audit support
Improves collaboration and stakeholder involvement throughout the development lifecycle
Scales from small workgroups to highly distributed global teams
Is a globally integrated enterprise that responds rapidly to business needs