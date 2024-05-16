Home Developer tools DevOps Code ClearCase IBM DevOps Code ClearCase
An enterprise-grade configuration management system that provides controlled access to software assets
See docs
Man in front of a whiteboard using a notebook
What is IBM® DevOps® ClearCase®?

IBM DevOps Code ClearCase provides controlled access to software assets, including code, requirements, design documents, models, test plans and test results.

It features parallel development support, automated workspace management, baseline management, secure version management, reliable build auditing, and flexible access virtually anytime, anywhere. 
Benefits Control versioning

Allows you to delete previous versions, create and delete branches, list version histories, and compare and merge versions.

 Work quickly and independently

Provides development and integration models, private workspaces and public integration areas.

 Meet compliance requirements

Includes user authentication and audit trails to help meet compliance requirements with minimal administrative hassle.

 Have confidence in versions

Manages and controls virtually any project artifact that can be represented as digital content.

 Control development activity

Allows you to control personal workspaces and provides access to the file and directory versions you need.
Key IBM DevOps Code ClearCase features Scalable deployment for the enterprise

Support thousands of users at dozens of sites, managing terabytes of data.

 Flexible usage models for any development methodology

Mix and match four different views based on preferences and needs.

 Security version management and IP protection

Capture and version assets securely in a centralized repository.

 Process control and traceability for compliance

Streamline the edit-build-debug cycle and accurately reproduce versions.

 Improved time to value

Help prevent mistakes, reduce bugs and identify errors earlier.

 Flexible pricing and deployment
Take advantage of a new consumption model based on FlexPoints.
Which option is right for you?
IBM DevOps Code ClearCase

Provides controlled access to various types of software assets.

Featured product Most popular DevOps Code ClearCase MultiSite

Enables file access across remote sites and scales to support thousands of users.

ClearCase and ClearCase MultiSite

Provides lifecycle management across distributed environments.

ClearCase Change Management System

Combines the benefits of DevOps Code ClearCase and DevOps Code ClearQuest.

 ClearCase Change Management - Enterprise

Combines the benefits of ClearCase, ClearQuest, ClearCase MultiSite and ClearQuest MultiSite.
Next steps

Buy now and get started.