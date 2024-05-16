IBM DevOps Code ClearCase provides controlled access to software assets, including code, requirements, design documents, models, test plans and test results.
It features parallel development support, automated workspace management, baseline management, secure version management, reliable build auditing, and flexible access virtually anytime, anywhere.
Allows you to delete previous versions, create and delete branches, list version histories, and compare and merge versions.
Provides development and integration models, private workspaces and public integration areas.
Includes user authentication and audit trails to help meet compliance requirements with minimal administrative hassle.
Manages and controls virtually any project artifact that can be represented as digital content.
Allows you to control personal workspaces and provides access to the file and directory versions you need.
Support thousands of users at dozens of sites, managing terabytes of data.
Mix and match four different views based on preferences and needs.
Capture and version assets securely in a centralized repository.
Streamline the edit-build-debug cycle and accurately reproduce versions.
Help prevent mistakes, reduce bugs and identify errors earlier.
Provides controlled access to various types of software assets.
Enables file access across remote sites and scales to support thousands of users.
Provides lifecycle management across distributed environments.
Combines the benefits of DevOps Code ClearCase and DevOps Code ClearQuest.
