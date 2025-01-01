Database Assistant, built with IBM watsonx™, is a new AI-powered, cutting-edge assistant built on our decades of expertise in managing mission-critical data workloads.
It transforms how database administrators (DBAs) operate, providing instant insights, accelerating troubleshooting and reducing the learning curve for new DBAs. This empowers teams to maintain optimal database performance while focusing on strategic initiatives.
Database Assistant enables DBAs to troubleshoot issues faster with AI-powered recommendations, minimizing customer-impacting downtime and potentially saving hours in resolution time.
DBAs can effectively manage growing database estates with less manual effort, freeing up time for more strategic initiatives and reducing operational complexity.
Database Assistant shortens the learning curve for new DBAs, helping them become productive quickly while lowering training costs. It also helps bridge the talent gap by equipping junior staff to handle mission-critical operations.
Database Assistant provides instant, AI-driven solutions by tapping into a vast knowledge base, offering accurate, tailored insights and reducing time spent on manual searches.
Easily access key database metrics with natural language queries. Get real-time insights and monitor performance without navigating complex dashboards, helping ensure proactive management of your database environments.
Describe your issue, and the Database Assistant will instantly identify the root cause and recommend steps to resolve it, reducing downtime and improving operational efficiency.
Database Assistant integrates directly into the existing Db2 console, providing an intuitive experience that enhances productivity without disruption.
To get Db2 SaaS on Cloud Standard Tier and get USD100 in free credits to use on IBM Cloud, roughly equal to 30 days of use at lowest resource lever, follow these steps: