Lower your license and support costs by choosing an IBM® Db2® edition that fits your workload, offering comprehensive features with no extra upcharges.
Boost database performance by 30% and cut storage needs by 50% with Db2's advanced data compression, further optimizing already compressed Oracle databases for faster backups and reduced costs.1
Minimize licensing overhead by using Db2’s consistent, cloud vendor-agnostic licensing policies across on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments.
Accelerate SAP jobs by up to 27% and web services by up to 30% with Db2 for SAP workloads compared to Oracle on the same hardware.2 Db2's seamless integration with SAP applications helps you save on SAP-optimized licensing fees.
Reduce migration risks with expert assistance and minimal code changes using Db2's native Oracle compatibility. Boost developer productivity with Db2's Oracle PL/SQL support and enhance DBA efficiency with advanced automation and tools.
Achieve sustainable IT operations with a smaller infrastructure footprint using Db2’s adaptive compression, reducing storage needs and energy consumption by minimizing I/O operations.
Organizations are consistently benefiting from Db2 after switching from Oracle.
Reduction in total cost of ownership with a performance boost for Owen Illinois.
Annual cost savings with 50% smaller data volumes due to superior compression techniques in Db2 for Finanz Informatik.
Faster SAP batch jobs and web services after migrating from Oracle to Db2 for SAP applications at Siteco GmbH.
Reduction in order-to-cash processing time after moving from Oracle to Db2 for Lion Brewery (LBCL).
1 Statistic provided by Owen-Illinois Inc. to IBM, referenced improvement in database performance and reduction in data storage usage after switching from Oracle to Db2.
2 Statistic provided by Siteco GmbH to IBM, referenced faster performance for batch jobs and web services for their SAP applications after switching from Oracle to Db2.