Power mission-critical operations with a unified engine for transactional and analytical workloads. Modernize from Oracle to IBM Db2 and reduce total cost of operations (TCO) by up to 70%
Why settle for less? Discover the top 6 reasons to make the switch to IBM Db2 Better economics

Lower your license and support costs by choosing an IBM® Db2® edition that fits your workload, offering comprehensive features with no extra upcharges.

 Better performance

Boost database performance by 30% and cut storage needs by 50% with Db2's advanced data compression, further optimizing already compressed Oracle databases for faster backups and reduced costs.1

 Better licensing terms

Minimize licensing overhead by using Db2’s consistent, cloud vendor-agnostic licensing policies across on-premises and hybrid cloud deployments.

 Better for SAP workloads

Accelerate SAP jobs by up to 27% and web services by up to 30% with Db2 for SAP workloads compared to Oracle on the same hardware.2 Db2's seamless integration with SAP applications helps you save on SAP-optimized licensing fees.

 Better native compatibility

Reduce migration risks with expert assistance and minimal code changes using Db2's native Oracle compatibility. Boost developer productivity with Db2's Oracle PL/SQL support and enhance DBA efficiency with advanced automation and tools.

 Better for the environment

Achieve sustainable IT operations with a smaller infrastructure footprint using Db2’s adaptive compression, reducing storage needs and energy consumption by minimizing I/O operations.
Customer testimonials

Organizations are consistently benefiting from Db2 after switching from Oracle.

 

 Greater than USD 1 million

Reduction in total cost of ownership with a performance boost for Owen Illinois.

 350,000

Annual cost savings with 50% smaller data volumes due to superior compression techniques in Db2 for Finanz Informatik.

Up to 30%

Faster SAP batch jobs and web services after migrating from Oracle to Db2 for SAP applications at Siteco GmbH.

 Up to 40%

Reduction in order-to-cash processing time after moving from Oracle to Db2 for Lion Brewery (LBCL).
Footnotes

1 Statistic provided by Owen-Illinois Inc. to IBM, referenced improvement in database performance and reduction in data storage usage after switching from Oracle to Db2.

2 Statistic provided by Siteco GmbH to IBM, referenced faster performance for batch jobs and web services for their SAP applications after switching from Oracle to Db2.