IBM Db2® Advanced Recovery Feature combines three Db2 tools for advanced database backup, recovery and data extraction: Db2 Merge Backup for Linux, UNIX and Windows; Db2 Recovery Expert for Linux, UNIX and Windows; and IBM InfoSphere® Optim™ High Performance Unload for Db2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows. These tools help improve data availability, mitigate risk and accelerate crucial administrative tasks. Db2 Advanced Recovery Feature can be purchased separately and used with various Db2 editions.