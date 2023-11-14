Home Databases DataStage Resources
Discover DataStage as a Service Anywhere

Learn how DataStage's newest deployment offering, as a Service Anywhere, can enable your data teams to execute ETL/ELT data pipelines remotely, wherever your data resides.

 
Introducing DataStage SaaS Anywhere

Build a trusted data pipeline with a modernized ETL tool on an AI-powered platform, anywhere.

Webinar

Watch how to start building a trusted data foundation for your AI implementations with DataStage and IBM watsonx.data™

Demos Experience DataStage

See how DataStage support for Iceberg table format simplifies data management.

Automatic workload management with IBM DataStage

See how DataStage for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data delivers elastic scaling that automatically distributes workloads.

 Exploring the functionality of IBM DataStage Flow Designer

Explore the machine learning features of DataStage Flow Designer.
Documentation and tutorials Perform advanced ETL operations with DataStage

Learn how to perform ETL operations on data stored in IBM Netezza® Performance Server.

 Use IBM Db2® native connectivity in IBM DataStage SaaS

Learn how to use IBM Db2 native connectivity in DataStage as a Service.

 Create parallel jobs

Learn about the tasks involved with creating parallel jobs.
Docs DataStage on Cloud Pak for Data as a Service IBM DataStage® for IBM Cloud Pak for Data (on-premises, or any cloud) IBM InfoSphere® DataStage
Resources about the benefits Performance benefits of IBM DataStage

Read how workload balancing executes up-to 30% faster with DataStage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 Deploy an automated data integration

Explore the benefits of using containers for your data integration tool and deploying DataStage for IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 Top 5 reasons to modernize your data integration

See the top 5 reasons you should modernize your data integration on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 Data Integration: The vital baking ingredient in your AI strategy

Learn why data integration is critical to your AI strategy.

 Iceberg and Delta Lake

Populate data lakehouses easier than ever with DataStage support for Iceberg and Delta Lake table formats.

Additional resources DataOps interactive guide

Learn how DataOps can help organizations deliver value through a business-ready data pipeline.

 Governed data lake for business insights

Discover how a governed data lake can deliver business insights with trusted data.

 Top questions about modernizing DataStage to Cloud Pak for Data answered

See answers to common questions about modernizing DataStage on IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

 DataStage SaaS launch 

Learn more about the general availability of IBM DataStage on Cloud Pak for Data as a Service.
