IBM watsonx.data integration with IBM Databand
Start the 14-day sandbox trial Read the Gartner report
Illustration shows flowchart of different shapes

IBM® watsonx.data™ is hybrid, open data lakehouse.  It enables users to access their data through a single entry point and run multiple fit-for-purpose query engines, such as Presto and Spark, across IT environments. 

To help ensure data on watsonx.data is reliable, consistent and complete, you need continuous data monitoring. IBM® Databand®, a continuous data observability solution, provides a unified, complete view of data health and performance. Implement a data observability framework on IBM watsonx.data with IBM Databand.
Use cases Automate detection

Detect unexpected anomalies such as missing data, schema changes or spikes in volume.

 Monitor Spark pipelines

Create alerts based on pipeline parameters such as run durations and task insights.

 Help ensure data quality

Use custom queries to create a job or an alert to help ensure data reliability.
Capabilities

Simplify and centralize your IBM watsonx.data observability with these capabilities.
Data quality alerts

Use data quality alerts to identify issues before they impact your data consumers. Improve the reliability of your data lakehouse with customizable SQL rules for data validation. Automate alerts to detect null values, duplicates, unexpected spikes, data drift and other anomalies.
Holistic data observability

Databand offers a centralized console for viewing IBM watsonx.data incidents and their root causes, streamlining debugging. This unified platform enables users to manage data monitoring, alerting and quality assurance while providing insights into system operations. Users can also analyze the lineage and impact of Spark pipelines and datasets.
How it works

Databand currently supports monitoring of your IBM watsonx.data hybrid open data lakehouse. This process involves:

  1. Configuring IBM Databand on IBM watsonx.data by using a URL and access code.
  2. Creating a new watsonx.data monitor in Databand and providing your connection details.

When you're authenticated with IBM watsonx.data, you can select the spark pipelines and datasets you want Databand to monitor.
Take the next step

Implement proactive data observability with IBM Databand so you can know when there’s a data health issue before your users do.

 Book a live demo
More ways to explore Documentation Blog posts Demo center Resources