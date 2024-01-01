IBM watsonx.data integration with IBM Databand

IBM® watsonx.data™ is hybrid, open data lakehouse. It enables users to access their data through a single entry point and run multiple fit-for-purpose query engines, such as Presto and Spark, across IT environments.

To help ensure data on watsonx.data is reliable, consistent and complete, you need continuous data monitoring. IBM® Databand®, a continuous data observability solution, provides a unified, complete view of data health and performance. Implement a data observability framework on IBM watsonx.data with IBM Databand.