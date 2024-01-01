IBM watsonx.data integration with IBM Databand

IBM® watsonx.data™ is hybrid, open data lakehouse. It enables users to access their data through a single entry point and run multiple fit-for-purpose query engines, such as Presto and Spark, across IT environments.
To help ensure data on watsonx.data is reliable, consistent and complete, you need continuous data monitoring. IBM® Databand®, a continuous data observability solution, provides a unified, complete view of data health and performance. Implement a data observability framework on IBM watsonx.data with IBM Databand.
Detect unexpected anomalies such as missing data, schema changes or spikes in volume.
Create alerts based on pipeline parameters such as run durations and task insights.
Use custom queries to create a job or an alert to help ensure data reliability.
Simplify and centralize your IBM watsonx.data observability with these capabilities.
Use data quality alerts to identify issues before they impact your data consumers. Improve the reliability of your data lakehouse with customizable SQL rules for data validation. Automate alerts to detect null values, duplicates, unexpected spikes, data drift and other anomalies.
Databand offers a centralized console for viewing IBM watsonx.data incidents and their root causes, streamlining debugging. This unified platform enables users to manage data monitoring, alerting and quality assurance while providing insights into system operations. Users can also analyze the lineage and impact of Spark pipelines and datasets.
Databand currently supports monitoring of your IBM watsonx.data hybrid open data lakehouse. This process involves:
When you're authenticated with IBM watsonx.data, you can select the spark pipelines and datasets you want Databand to monitor.