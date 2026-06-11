IBM Data Gate for Confluent​

Streaming trusted IBM Z transactions in real time to power AI, analytics, automation, and modern event-driven applications

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Data Gate for Confluent
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Announcement: IBM Data Gate for Confluent: Turning Z data into real- time action​
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Overview

Enterprises increasingly rely on real-time data to power AI, analytics, automation, and digital experiences. IBM Z remains the trusted foundation for the world’s most critical transactions—creating opportunities to extend trusted enterprise data across modern event-driven architectures.​

IBM Data Gate for Confluent enables organizations to stream changes from Db2 for z/OS directly into Confluent (an IBM company), transforming traditional transactional data into a continuous stream of real-time events that power use cases such as timely alerts in financial services, instant fraud detection and proactive disruption management in transportation—improving responsiveness and customer experience.

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Use cases

Built for real‑world scenarios

Real-time decisions are critical across industries. IBM Data Gate for Confluent transforms trusted Db2 for z/OS transactions into real-time event streams, enabling AI, analytics, automation, and modern event-driven applications.
Real-time Event Streaming
Stream trusted Z data across the enterprise.
 Event-driven AI and Analytics

Enable AI and automation with live operational data.

 Enterprise Integration and Governance

Deliver governed data-in-motion across hybrid environments.
Financial/Banking

- Deliver real-time alerts for noteworthy account activity​ - Stream transaction events into fraud detection systems​ - Enable real-time customer notification services
Transportation

- Stream operational events for passenger re-accommodation workflows​ - Detect disruptions and trigger automated responses in real time​ - Improve customer experience during delays or cancellations
Insurance

- Trigger claims processing workflows in real time​ - Enable instant policy and risk event notifications​ - Stream operational events into AI-driven assessment systems
Retail

- Stream inventory and order updates across digital channels​ - Enable real-time promotions and recommendation engines​ - Support low-latency checkout and fulfillment systems
Healthcare

- Enable real-time patient and operational data processing​ - Stream events into monitoring and analytics systems​ - Support operational continuity for critical healthcare workflows
Government

- Stream citizen service events across departments​ - Improve responsiveness of benefits and tax systems​ - Enable real-time operational visibility and governance
Other industries

- Enable event-driven modernization initiatives​ - Support hybrid cloud and micro-services architectures​ - Accelerate enterprise AI adoption with live trusted data

Why IBM Data Gate for Confluent?​

Native integration between IBM Z and Confluent

Purpose-built integration that streams Db2 for z/OS transactional data directly into Confluent environments using trusted IBM synchronization technology.
Real-time data for AI and event- driven business

Transform Db2 transactions into Kafka events that can be consumed by modern applications, analytics platforms, and automation workflows.
Open and interoperable streaming architecture

Leverages open Debezium event formats and Kafka standards to integrate seamlessly across hybrid cloud, analytics, and enterprise application ecosystems.
Enterprise-grade scalability and reliability

Designed for mission-critical enterprise workloads with transaction-aware replication, low-latency synchronization, and scalable event distribution.

Features

Key Technical Capabilities

Native Kafka and Confluent integration
  • Kafka Connect source connector for Confluent Platform
  • Debezium-compatible change event streaming
  • Avro and JSON event serialization support
  • Seamless integration with Kafka-based ecosystems

 
Enterprise-grade Db2 for z/OS synchronization
  • IBM Data Gate technology for continuous replication
  • Transaction-aware change capture
  • Efficient low-latency data synchronization
  • Designed for high-volume enterprise environments

 
Enterprise-grade governance and security
  • TLS-encrypted connectivity
  • User authentication and access controls
  • Schema publication to Confluent Schema Registry
  • Support for governance and lineage initiatives
Flexible replication patterns
  • Initial table load and ongoing CDC replication
  • Log-based change data capture
  • Multiple deployment and consumption patterns
  • Support for hybrid and distributed architectures

How This Solution Delivers Value

Unlock Real-Time Business Insights

Stream trusted Db2 transactional data continuously to power analytics, fraud detection, dashboards, and operational decision-making in real time.
Accelerate AI and Modernization Initiatives

Enable AI pipelines, automation workflows, and modern applications with live operational data from Db2 for z/OS.
Simplify Enterprise Data Distribution

Publish data once and enable multiple downstream consumers across analytics platforms, microservices, Kafka applications, and hybrid cloud environments.
Reduce Integration Complexity and Latency

Replace custom batch pipelines and point-to-point integrations with scalable, event-driven streaming architectures that improve agility and reduce operational overhead.
Take the next step

Schedule a meeting with your IBM representative to learnmore about IBM Data Gate for Confluent.

Documentation

Explore the product documentation to gain insights into optimal configurations and best practices.

Community

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