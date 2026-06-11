Enterprises increasingly rely on real-time data to power AI, analytics, automation, and digital experiences. IBM Z remains the trusted foundation for the world’s most critical transactions—creating opportunities to extend trusted enterprise data across modern event-driven architectures.​

IBM Data Gate for Confluent enables organizations to stream changes from Db2 for z/OS directly into Confluent (an IBM company), transforming traditional transactional data into a continuous stream of real-time events that power use cases such as timely alerts in financial services, instant fraud detection and proactive disruption management in transportation—improving responsiveness and customer experience.