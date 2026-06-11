Streaming trusted IBM Z transactions in real time to power AI, analytics, automation, and modern event-driven applications
Enterprises increasingly rely on real-time data to power AI, analytics, automation, and digital experiences. IBM Z remains the trusted foundation for the world’s most critical transactions—creating opportunities to extend trusted enterprise data across modern event-driven architectures.
IBM Data Gate for Confluent enables organizations to stream changes from Db2 for z/OS directly into Confluent (an IBM company), transforming traditional transactional data into a continuous stream of real-time events that power use cases such as timely alerts in financial services, instant fraud detection and proactive disruption management in transportation—improving responsiveness and customer experience.
Built for real‑world scenarios
Real-time decisions are critical across industries. IBM Data Gate for Confluent transforms trusted Db2 for z/OS transactions into real-time event streams, enabling AI, analytics, automation, and modern event-driven applications.
Enable AI and automation with live operational data.
Deliver governed data-in-motion across hybrid environments.
- Deliver real-time alerts for noteworthy account activity - Stream transaction events into fraud detection systems - Enable real-time customer notification services
- Stream operational events for passenger re-accommodation workflows - Detect disruptions and trigger automated responses in real time - Improve customer experience during delays or cancellations
- Trigger claims processing workflows in real time - Enable instant policy and risk event notifications - Stream operational events into AI-driven assessment systems
- Stream inventory and order updates across digital channels - Enable real-time promotions and recommendation engines - Support low-latency checkout and fulfillment systems
- Enable real-time patient and operational data processing - Stream events into monitoring and analytics systems - Support operational continuity for critical healthcare workflows
- Stream citizen service events across departments - Improve responsiveness of benefits and tax systems - Enable real-time operational visibility and governance
Purpose-built integration that streams Db2 for z/OS transactional data directly into Confluent environments using trusted IBM synchronization technology.
Transform Db2 transactions into Kafka events that can be consumed by modern applications, analytics platforms, and automation workflows.
Leverages open Debezium event formats and Kafka standards to integrate seamlessly across hybrid cloud, analytics, and enterprise application ecosystems.
Designed for mission-critical enterprise workloads with transaction-aware replication, low-latency synchronization, and scalable event distribution.
Key Technical Capabilities
Stream trusted Db2 transactional data continuously to power analytics, fraud detection, dashboards, and operational decision-making in real time.
Enable AI pipelines, automation workflows, and modern applications with live operational data from Db2 for z/OS.
Publish data once and enable multiple downstream consumers across analytics platforms, microservices, Kafka applications, and hybrid cloud environments.
Replace custom batch pipelines and point-to-point integrations with scalable, event-driven streaming architectures that improve agility and reduce operational overhead.
Explore the product documentation to gain insights into optimal configurations and best practices.
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