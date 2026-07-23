Make financial disclosure management faster, simpler, and more reliable
Simplify financial disclosure management
IBM Controller Disclosure Management streamlines the creation, review, approval, and publication of financial and regulatory reports. By connecting trusted financial data with narrative reporting, it helps organizations improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and deliver compliant disclosures faster.
Everything you need for trusted financial disclosures
Automatically refresh financial statements and notes.
Allows multiple stakeholders to contribute.
Connect financial data directly to disclosure documents so reports always reflect the latest approved figures.
Support every stage of financial disclosure
Create accurate financial statements using connected data and automated reporting processes.
Produce board and shareholder reports with consistent financial data and narrative content.
Generate internal management reports faster while maintaining reporting consistency across the organization.
Works with your IBM finance ecosystem
Integrate disclosure management with IBM Controller to connect trusted financial data with reporting and improve reporting efficiency.