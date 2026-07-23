IBM Controller Disclosure Management

Make financial disclosure management faster, simpler, and more reliable

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Overview

Simplify financial disclosure management

IBM Controller Disclosure Management streamlines the creation, review, approval, and publication of financial and regulatory reports. By connecting trusted financial data with narrative reporting, it helps organizations improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and deliver compliant disclosures faster.

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Features

Everything you need for trusted financial disclosures

Automatically refresh financial statements and notes.

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Allows multiple stakeholders to contribute.

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Connect financial data directly to disclosure documents so reports always reflect the latest approved figures.

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Use cases

Support every stage of financial disclosure

Financial reporting

Create accurate financial statements using connected data and automated reporting processes.
Annual reports

Produce board and shareholder reports with consistent financial data and narrative content.
Management reporting

Generate internal management reports faster while maintaining reporting consistency across the organization.

Integrations

Works with your IBM finance ecosystem

Integrate disclosure management with IBM Controller to connect trusted financial data with reporting and improve reporting efficiency.

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Take the next step

See how IBM Controller Disclosure Management can help simplify financial disclosures, improve reporting accuracy, and accelerate regulatory reporting.