Build with a complete data streaming platform to power AI, analytics and applications with real-time, enriched, trustworthy data
AI-native applications and analytics stall when context arrives late, is incomplete or unreliable. A self-managed Apache Kafka stack with integrations for processing and governance leaves data siloed across systems, forces teams to work with stale data, and reduces trust.
IBM® Confluent gives teams a complete data streaming platform. Connect every source, enrich data in motion and deliver trustworthy, real-time context with integrated capabilities so that teams can focus on building features, not managing infrastructure.
See how IBM Confluent simplifies data streaming. No sign-up required.
The unique combination of tools, support and ecosystems provided by IBM Confluent enables fully automated discovery, provisioning, data migration and client migration while compressing timelines and reducing risk.
Connect any data source in minutes with prebuilt, fully managed connectors and process in motion with native stream processing. Replace integration backlogs with reusable streams to power analytics, AI, applications and operational workflows from a single trusted source.
A single platform architecture ensures consistent capabilities, governance and one operational model across environments. IBM Confluent Unified Stream Manager provides a unified control plane across deployments.
Automate scaling, upgrades and balancing with a fully managed platform that delivers 99.99% uptime service level agreements. This helps reduce the manual effort involved in partition management, rolling restarts and incident response.
Mirror data across clouds—Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud—and on-prem environments for disaster recovery and global availability, without operational sprawl.
Unify customer data—such as clickstreams, transactions and CRM—in real time to deliver hyperpersonalized recommendations and next-best offers and increase conversion rates.
Process high-throughput streams with millisecond latency to detect and block threats in near real-time, eliminate batch delays and protect revenue and trust.