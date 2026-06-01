Go beyond Kafka with IBM Confluent

Build with a complete data streaming platform to power AI, analytics and applications with real-time, enriched, trustworthy data

Start free trial Contact us
Graphic render of a tech stack featuring structured and unstructured data with watsonx.data

Stop managing Kafka.
Start streaming value.

Fragmented data slows AI adoption

AI-native applications and analytics stall when context arrives late, is incomplete or unreliable. A self-managed Apache Kafka stack with integrations for processing and governance leaves data siloed across systems, forces teams to work with stale data, and reduces trust.

Real-time context powers AI readiness

IBM® Confluent gives teams a complete data streaming platform. Connect every source, enrich data in motion and deliver trustworthy, real-time context with integrated capabilities so that teams can focus on building features, not managing infrastructure.

View of four individuals engage in a Design Thinking brainstorming session, around two large whiteboards filled with colorful sticky notes and handwritten ideas.

IBM Confluent in action

See how IBM Confluent simplifies data streaming. No sign-up required.

 Start demo

Benefits

Migrate Kafka without downtime

The unique combination of tools, support and ecosystems provided by IBM Confluent enables fully automated discovery, provisioning, data migration and client migration while compressing timelines and reducing risk.
Access and enrich data from every system

Connect any data source in minutes with prebuilt, fully managed connectors and process in motion with native stream processing. Replace integration backlogs with reusable streams to power analytics, AI, applications and operational workflows from a single trusted source.
Unify Kafka across environments

A single platform architecture ensures consistent capabilities, governance and one operational model across environments. IBM Confluent Unified Stream Manager provides a unified control plane across deployments.
Retire the engineering tax

Automate scaling, upgrades and balancing with a fully managed platform that delivers 99.99% uptime service level agreements. This helps reduce the manual effort involved in partition management, rolling restarts and incident response.
Related use cases
illustration of five rising cubes
Hybrid and multicloud replication

Mirror data across clouds—Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud—and on-prem environments for disaster recovery and global availability, without operational sprawl.

 Learn more
Illustration of a ribbon that intertwines with white pins on a gray background. The ribbon goes from a deep blue color to purple.
Customer 360 and personalization

Unify customer data—such as clickstreams, transactions and CRM—in real time to deliver hyperpersonalized recommendations and next-best offers and increase conversion rates.

 Learn more
illustration of five rising cubes
Real-time fraud detection

Process high-throughput streams with millisecond latency to detect and block threats in near real-time, eliminate batch delays and protect revenue and trust.

 Learn more

Resources

How McAfee modernized its architecture with IBM Confluent
How real-time data streaming can provide a competitive edge
The top 6 reasons Apache Kafka projects fail
Top 10 use cases for getting started with data streaming
Good teams manage Kafka. Efficient teams use IBM Confluent.
Take the next step

With IBM Confluent, you can create a smart data platform for agentic AI that delivers trustworthy data across environments, applications and APIs.

  1. Start free trial
  2. Talk to sales