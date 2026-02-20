IBM Confidential Computing Containers for Red Hat ecosystem

Advancing confidential computing and the IBM Confidential Computing product family as a fully integrated part of the Red Hat ecosystem
Meet IBM Confidential Computing Container Runtime for Red Hat® Virtualization Solutions and IBM Confidential Computing Containers for Red Hat® OpenShift Container Platform® for Red Hat® OpenShift®. These two powerful products secure sensitive data from development to deployment and throughout its usage in an application. Together, they form a hardware-based confidential computing foundation to protect your workloads across hybrid environments.
Protect sensitive data, AI models and IP with infrastructure-enforced, policy-driven isolation across your hybrid environments.
Run confidential workloads seamlessly with integrated AI and cryptographic acceleration in a unified stack.
Maintain full ownership and control of your encryption keys with unique hardware-based trust anchors.
Enable verifiable workload identity at deployment by using zero-knowledge proofs and encrypted, policy-bound contracts for different personas.
Protect digital assets and signing secrets that use IBM Confidential Computing Container Runtime for Red Hat Virtualization Solutions with Crypto Express. Trusted by blockchain providers like Metaco and Ripple, this combination ensures secure, offline signing and policy protection.
Eliminate risks tied to leaked credentials by securing application identities. Identity-based access control ensures that the secrets remain confidential, reducing human error and insider threat vectors.
Use IBM Confidential Computing Containers for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to leverage a confidential computing environment to secure and manage highly sensitive manufacturing data and design artifacts.
Ensure that AI models remain confidential during training and inference. Partners, like Jamworks, use IBM Confidential Computing to integrate AI while protecting proprietary content.
Anchor trust across hybrid environments by protecting cryptographic keys and enforcing attestation policies—even when workloads span x86 and LinuxONE platforms.
Discover how to advance confidential computing with IBM’s Confidential Computing Platform portfolio as a fully integrated part of the Red Hat ecosystem.