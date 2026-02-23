IBM Concert for developers

Shift risk left. Fix issues early. Deploy with confidence.

concert lenses

Focused on where risk starts

Security issues discovered late in the SDLC are expensive and slow teams down. The longer risk goes undetected, the harder it is to fix.

DevOps teams move fast. IBM Concert for Developers brings risk detection into the coding phase, helping teams identify and address issues before they impact downstream stages.

By analyzing source code in real time, Concert surfaces risks early and prioritizes what matters most, so developers can act quickly without context switching and reduce risk before production.

A developer-first perspective

Concert delivers a developer-focused product experience that helps teams shift left with a unified, prioritized view of code-level risk.
IBM Concert VS code extension screenshot
VS Code extension

Surfaces and helps remediate security vulnerabilities directly in the IDE, allowing developers to address issues without leaving their workflow.
IBM Concert perspectives screenshot
Perspectives

Concert presents the same underlying data through views tailored to specific roles.
IBM Concert screenshot of focus view
Developer focus view

Optimized for developers and DevOps engineers, focusing on code-level risks.

One score. Clear priorities.

Concert provides a code risk score that summarizes risk across the codebase and highlights where teams should focus next.

Risk is broken down across 3 key factors and each stage highlights success rates, key issues and top risks that roll up into a single, actionable view.

SAST exposures
Static Application Security Testing (SAST) detects vulnerabilities directly in your source code, including insecure patterns and exploitable logic flaws. Concert surfaces SAST findings in context, prioritizes them by impact and shows how they contribute to overall code risk. This allows you to address high-impact issues early in development.
Outdated code
When your code is out of date, it opens your organization to a litany of issues like breaches, attacks and eventual lawsuits that you won't be able to afford. Concert can help prevent these through identifying aging or unpatched elements in your codebase, highlighting upgrade paths and prioritizing updates based on risk impact. This helps you reduce exposure without disrupting delivery.
Dependency risks
Modern applications depend on open-source packages that can introduce inherited risk, including vulnerable or high-risk transitive dependencies. Concert analyzes your dependency tree to surface vulnerable packages, assess their impact, and prioritize remediation—giving teams clear visibility into third-party risk.
3D render of artificial intelligence and automation flat tiles lined up and placed side by side, with colorful icons in shades of blue and purple, with three highlighted purple cards

Concert goes beyond visibility by pairing insight with automated recommendations and suggesting prioritized actions to reduce risk and improve health. Actions are ranked by impact and confidence, helping teams focus on fixes that matter most and move faster with less guesswork.

