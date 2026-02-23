Shift risk left. Fix issues early. Deploy with confidence.
Security issues discovered late in the SDLC are expensive and slow teams down. The longer risk goes undetected, the harder it is to fix.
DevOps teams move fast. IBM Concert for Developers brings risk detection into the coding phase, helping teams identify and address issues before they impact downstream stages.
By analyzing source code in real time, Concert surfaces risks early and prioritizes what matters most, so developers can act quickly without context switching and reduce risk before production.
Concert delivers a developer-focused product experience that helps teams shift left with a unified, prioritized view of code-level risk.
Surfaces and helps remediate security vulnerabilities directly in the IDE, allowing developers to address issues without leaving their workflow.
Concert presents the same underlying data through views tailored to specific roles.
Optimized for developers and DevOps engineers, focusing on code-level risks.
Concert provides a code risk score that summarizes risk across the codebase and highlights where teams should focus next.
Risk is broken down across 3 key factors and each stage highlights success rates, key issues and top risks that roll up into a single, actionable view.
Concert goes beyond visibility by pairing insight with automated recommendations and suggesting prioritized actions to reduce risk and improve health. Actions are ranked by impact and confidence, helping teams focus on fixes that matter most and move faster with less guesswork.
