In-code risk intelligence for AI-accelerated development
AI is accelerating software development at an unprecedented pace. IBM Concert Secure Coder brings in-code risk intelligence directly into the developer workflow, helping enterprises reduce risk while maintaining speed.
Secure Coder delivers pre-commit risk visibility and guided remediation inside the IDE, extending IBM Concert across the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.
Secure Coder helps teams identify vulnerabilities, insecure dependencies, and misconfigurations as they are introduced, while prioritizing what matters most and guiding developers to the right fixes in real time. Connected to IBM Concert, it provides unified visibility and automated remediation across the SDLC, reducing technical debt, strengthening compliance, and improving overall software resilience.
Identify vulnerabilities, secrets, misconfigurations, and risky open-source packages directly within developer workflows, surfacing issues in real time as code is written so they can be resolved before reaching pull requests or pipelines. By shifting detection earlier in the process, teams reduce rework, accelerate remediation, and maintain development velocity without sacrificing security.
Provides context-aware fix recommendations with clear explanations directly in the developer workflow, enabling teams to quickly understand and resolve issues with confidence. Controlled auto-resolve options help accelerate remediation while maintaining visibility, trust and governance.
Identifies known CVEs and flags vulnerable dependencies directly within the workflow, helping developers understand risk in context and take action quickly. It also recommends safer versions and alternatives, enabling faster, more secure decisions without slowing development.
Connects code-level findings to application context, giving teams a clear, real-time view of risk posture across the development lifecycle. By tying risks to business impact, it helps organizations measure shift-left effectiveness and prioritize what matters most.