IBM Concert Secure Coder (in Tech Preview)

In-code risk intelligence for AI-accelerated development

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Faster code, greater risk exposure

AI is accelerating software development at an unprecedented pace. IBM Concert Secure Coder brings in-code risk intelligence directly into the developer workflow, helping enterprises reduce risk while maintaining speed.

Secure Coder delivers pre-commit risk visibility and guided remediation inside the IDE, extending IBM Concert across the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.

Secure Coder helps teams identify vulnerabilities, insecure dependencies, and misconfigurations as they are introduced, while prioritizing what matters most and guiding developers to the right fixes in real time. Connected to IBM Concert, it provides unified visibility and automated remediation across the SDLC, reducing technical debt, strengthening compliance, and improving overall software resilience.

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Embedded IDE risk detection

Identify vulnerabilities, secrets, misconfigurations, and risky open-source packages directly within developer workflows, surfacing issues in real time as code is written so they can be resolved before reaching pull requests or pipelines. By shifting detection earlier in the process, teams reduce rework, accelerate remediation, and maintain development velocity without sacrificing security.

A code analysis report from Kubescape indicating security errors within a TypeScript file

AI-powered remediation

Provides context-aware fix recommendations with clear explanations directly in the developer workflow, enabling teams to quickly understand and resolve issues with confidence. Controlled auto-resolve options help accelerate remediation while maintaining visibility, trust and governance.

A security scan identifying a CWE-614 vulnerability: Sensitive Cookie without 'Secure' attribute.

Software supply chain intelligence

Identifies known CVEs and flags vulnerable dependencies directly within the workflow, helping developers understand risk in context and take action quickly. It also recommends safer versions and alternatives, enabling faster, more secure decisions without slowing development.

A security dashboard interface for a code workspace named "my-vscode-project". It shows that 44 security issues have been detected, requiring immediate attention to lower the overall risk score of 76 out of 100

Unified visibility

Connects code-level findings to application context, giving teams a clear, real-time view of risk posture across the development lifecycle. By tying risks to business impact, it helps organizations measure shift-left effectiveness and prioritize what matters most.

A "Developer security" summary from the IBM Concert platform, highlighting key metrics regarding vulnerabilities and risks

Move beyond post-commit scanning

Traditional tools identify issues after code is committed, creating friction and delays. Secure Coder delivers actionable risk intelligence earlier in the lifecycle.
Pre-commit risk summaries inside the IDE
Act on risk without leaving the workflow.
Business-aware prioritization aligned to enterprise impact
Understand impact to resilience and uptime.
Integrated remediation workflows
Align Development, SRE and Security around shared risk.
Audit-ready governance and traceability
Gain enterprise-wide visibility and governance.

Secure Coder helps organizations:

  • Remediate issues earlier in the lifecycle
  • Reduce rework and security costs
  • Improve developer productivity
  • Strengthen compliance with audit-ready traceability
  • Align Development, SRE and Security around shared risk