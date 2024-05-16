IBM zSecure Command Verifier ensures commands that might affect your data are the correct. Your organization’s data is likely one of its most valuable assets. If that data is housed in a mainframe environment, in the interest of information risk management, why not prevent noncompliant administrative commands that can change or delete access. zSecure Command Verifier will automatically authenticate command keywords against your specified policies as soon as a command is issued.

You specify policies using RACF profiles to determine the type of verification and to define actions when a noncompliant command is detected, including prevention of command execution. The tool generates immediate alerts if certain commands are issued, helping to prevent system outages caused when administrators issue incorrect commands. In seconds, zSecure Command Verifier stores changes to profiles in the RACF database, building a record of when a change to a profile was made and which administrator issued the command.