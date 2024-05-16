Source cube data from different sources to lessen the need for custom integrations, reducing compliance risk and the burden on IT resources.
Cognos Integration Server enables you to source specialized cube data across financial, sales and operational applications from a variety of sources. The solution extracts application content including data and metadata and moves the information into Cognos TM1, IBM Planning Analytics or performance management applications. It makes data extractions easier to build and maintain for continuous planning and reporting cycles.
Reduces data extraction time from days or hours to minutes, and streamlines the process of dynamically generating target schemas for data warehousing.
Provides IT with access to data in an open and standard format, while finance users can leverage the information that suits their business requirements.
Can perform extractions on a continuous basis to update external reporting applications or for backup.
Move existing data from source applications. Choose full or partial data extractions, or select entire dimensions or any member intersection to create custom data subsets for export.
With its patented ability to balance “ragged” hierarchies, Cognos Integration Server ensures that important hierarchies and drill paths are preserved in the target relational reporting application.
If you have a single-source reporting strategy, you can extract and unify value-added information that is locked in proprietary applications such as Oracle Essbase and SAP BW.
Meet the diverse needs of IT and Finance. IT enjoys access to data in an open and standard format while finance users can leverage cube technology to meet their business requirements.