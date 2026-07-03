IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS

Accelerate COBOL modernization with seamless performance gains and compiler upgrades

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Overview

Optimize, upgrade, and enhance COBOL applications

IBM COBOL Elevate is a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations modernize business-critical COBOL applications through automated performance optimization, accelerated compiler upgrades, and actionable performance insights.

Built for continuous operation without disruption. Maximize the value of your IBM Z hardware investments and reduce resource requirements and operational risk, while freeing your valuable resources to drive strategic innovation and business value.

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Continuously improve performance with minimal effort

Delivers ongoing automated optimization without recompilation or source changes.
Accelerate compiler upgrades

Automated analysis and AI-assisted remediation speed COBOL compiler upgrades and reduce risk. 
Improve code quality and maintainability

Identify and remediate performance issues with exact source-line mapping and prioritized recommendations.
Maximize IBM Z value and lower skill barriers

Unlocks full hardware potential and enables developers of all skill levels to modernize COBOL through automation and AI-assisted workflows.

Features

Key product capabilities

Automatic performance optimization

Automatically boost the performance of COBOL applications without recompilation, source code changes, or specialized skills.

Key Benefits:

  • Automatically boost COBOL performance on IBM Z with a simple, one‑time setup
  • Achieve near-latest compiler performance even before upgrading
  • Built to do all the upfront performance analysis and reduce pre-deployment testing effort
Accelerate capability illustration

Simplified compiler upgrades

Accelerate upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 with automated analysis, step-by-step guidance, and AI-assisted code remediation.

Key Benefits:

  • Accelerate upgrades to Enterprise COBOL 6 with automated analysis and reporting
  • Built to address risks and upgrade costs through analysis, actionable recommendations and AI-assisted code remediation
  • Ensure applications stay supported and fully optimized to maximize IBM Z capabilities
Upgrade capability illustration

Source-level performance insights

Identify and resolve performance issues at the source code level with comprehensive analysis and prioritized, actionable recommendations.

Key Benefits:

  • Experience performance visibility across COBOL applications
  • Identifies performance issues directly at the source‑code level
  • Delivers prioritized recommendations
  • Enables proactive resolution of performance issues before production
Performance Insights capability illustration

Use cases

Built for real‑world scenarios

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Optimize application performance

Boost COBOL application performance automatically at the binary level without source code changes or recompilation, freeing your team to focus on strategic business initiatives.
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Upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6

Simplify and accelerate your upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 with automated readiness assessment, step-by-step guidance, and AI-assisted code remediation for faster, lower-risk upgrades.
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Improve code quality

Identify and resolve performance issues at the source code level with comprehensive analysis and prioritized recommendations, enabling developers of all skill levels to improve application efficiency.
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Enhance COBOL applications with limited expertise

Leverage automated workflows, guided processes, and AI assistance to improve COBOL applications without requiring specialized COBOL expertise or extensive training.
Take the next step

Revitalize your COBOL applications with IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS. Achieve continuous performance gains, accelerate compiler upgrades, and improve code quality, all while minimizing operational risk. Get started today.

  1. Request a demo