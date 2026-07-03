IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS

Accelerate COBOL modernization with seamless performance gains and compiler upgrades
Optimize, upgrade, and enhance COBOL applications
IBM COBOL Elevate is a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations modernize business-critical COBOL applications through automated performance optimization, accelerated compiler upgrades, and actionable performance insights.
Built for continuous operation without disruption. Maximize the value of your IBM Z hardware investments and reduce resource requirements and operational risk, while freeing your valuable resources to drive strategic innovation and business value.
Delivers ongoing automated optimization without recompilation or source changes.
Automated analysis and AI-assisted remediation speed COBOL compiler upgrades and reduce risk.
Identify and remediate performance issues with exact source-line mapping and prioritized recommendations.
Unlocks full hardware potential and enables developers of all skill levels to modernize COBOL through automation and AI-assisted workflows.
Key product capabilities
Automatic performance optimization
Automatically boost the performance of COBOL applications without recompilation, source code changes, or specialized skills.
Key Benefits:
Simplified compiler upgrades
Accelerate upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 with automated analysis, step-by-step guidance, and AI-assisted code remediation.
Key Benefits:
Source-level performance insights
Identify and resolve performance issues at the source code level with comprehensive analysis and prioritized, actionable recommendations.
Key Benefits:
Built for real‑world scenarios
Boost COBOL application performance automatically at the binary level without source code changes or recompilation, freeing your team to focus on strategic business initiatives.
Simplify and accelerate your upgrade to Enterprise COBOL 6 with automated readiness assessment, step-by-step guidance, and AI-assisted code remediation for faster, lower-risk upgrades.
Identify and resolve performance issues at the source code level with comprehensive analysis and prioritized recommendations, enabling developers of all skill levels to improve application efficiency.
Leverage automated workflows, guided processes, and AI assistance to improve COBOL applications without requiring specialized COBOL expertise or extensive training.