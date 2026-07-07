IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS: A new era of COBOL application optimization and modernization

COBOL applications remain foundational to many of the world’s most important business systems. As organizations continue to modernize their IT environments, they face increasing pressure to improve application performance, maintain supported software levels, and reduce reliance on specialized skills while continuing to deliver uninterrupted business operations.

IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS helps address these challenges by bringing together automation, analytics and AI-assisted capabilities in a single solution. Designed for organizations running COBOL applications on IBM Z, it helps to simplify modernization efforts and aims to improve application quality, developer productivity and operational efficiency.

IBM z17 is the industry’s leading platform for business‑critical COBOL applications, bringing together specialized hardware and a next‑generation COBOL compiler to deliver unmatched performance, resilience, and efficiency. Explore IBM COBOL Elevate with the new z17 single frame & rackmount to maximize the value of existing investment and tap into new COBOL capabilities to accelerate the modernization journey.

Read announcement letter for z17 single frame and rack mount.

