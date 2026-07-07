IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS: A new era of COBOL application optimization and modernization

IBM is announcing IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS, a comprehensive solution designed to help organizations modernize business-critical COBOL applications through automated performance optimization, accelerated compiler upgrades and actionable performance insights.
COBOL applications remain foundational to many of the world’s most important business systems. As organizations continue to modernize their IT environments, they face increasing pressure to improve application performance, maintain supported software levels, and reduce reliance on specialized skills while continuing to deliver uninterrupted business operations.
IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS helps address these challenges by bringing together automation, analytics and AI-assisted capabilities in a single solution. Designed for organizations running COBOL applications on IBM Z, it helps to simplify modernization efforts and aims to improve application quality, developer productivity and operational efficiency.
IBM z17 is the industry’s leading platform for business‑critical COBOL applications, bringing together specialized hardware and a next‑generation COBOL compiler to deliver unmatched performance, resilience, and efficiency. Explore IBM COBOL Elevate with the new z17 single frame & rackmount to maximize the value of existing investment and tap into new COBOL capabilities to accelerate the modernization journey.
Read announcement letter for z17 single frame and rack mount.
IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS is designed to bring together three complementary capabilities to help organizations optimize, upgrade and streamline performance of COBOL applications.
IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS does upfront performance analysis to determine what COBOL programs require optimization. It is built to identify COBOL programs that require optimization through a simple, one-time setup and assist with the optimization process. The identified COBOL applications are optimized without source code changes, need for recompilation or extensive performance analysis activities.
IBM COBOL Elevate is built to reduce pre-deployment testing effort for optimized COBOL modules enabling organizations to unlock additional value from existing COBOL applications.
The Simplify Compiler Upgrades capability is designed to help organizations speed-up upgrade to supported Enterprise COBOL compiler levels.
Through automated inventory analysis, readiness assessments, AI-assisted remediation, and guided workflows, teams can better understand application dependencies, identify upgrade requirements and predict project risk. This helps organizations maintain currency while taking advantage of the latest Enterprise COBOL and IBM Z innovations.
Performance Insights helps organizations identify and prioritize potential performance issues directly within COBOL source code. Using static and dynamic analysis together with real execution data, IBM COBOL Elevate delivers actionable recommendations that help developers focus on the identified issues with the greatest impact. By connecting analysis directly to source code, organizations can move quickly from identification to remediation.
Organizations are looking for practical ways to modernize existing applications while maintaining the reliability and resilience that their businesses depend on.
IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS is built to help address key COBOL application modernization challenges by:
Together, these capabilities are designed to help organizations modernize with greater speed while continuing to leverage the business logic and operational stability embedded within their COBOL applications.
IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS 1.1 is planned for availability beginning 18 September 2026. For additional information about IBM COBOL Elevate for z/OS, contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner.