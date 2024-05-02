COBOL for Linux on x86 is also designed to support your journey to cloud. Strategically deploy business-critical applications written in COBOL to a hybrid cloud environment or best-fit platforms that include IBM Z® (IBM z/OS®), IBM Power® systems (AIX®), and x86 (Linux) platforms.

It is available standalone, or as part of IBM CICS TX to run CICS COBOL applications in Red Hat® OpenShift® environments.