Australia's Security Construction and Equipment Committee (SCEC) is an interdepartmental committee, chaired by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), that evaluates and endorses security equipment for use by the Australian government.

A cloud service provider's facility can be evaluated for its physical security protections and endorsed by the SCEC.

Australian Government systems must be secured in facilities that meet the requirements for a security zone suitable for their sensitivity or classification and certified as such by a SCEC-endorsed security zone consultant.

