The NIS Directive, more properly known as the Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems, was enacted by the European Parliament in 2016 to create a higher level of cybersecurity in the European Union. The NIS Directive focuses on the security capabilities of individual nations, of cross-border collaboration and of critical industries, such as energy, finance, digital infrastructure and healthcare.

In the years since the NIS Directive went into effect, each member state of the EU has subsequently adopted its tenets into their own national legislation: for regulated industries, compliance with the directive is now required by law.