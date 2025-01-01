The government of the United Kingdom created the G-Cloud framework to enable a faster and less expensive process for UK government organizations to enter into procurement contracts with cloud providers.
G-Cloud is made up of a series of agreements with cloud service providers and also a digital marketplace that allows organizations in the UK public sector to compare and procure cloud services from verified providers without needing to do their own independent review process.
