 IBM Cloud® compliance: G-Cloud (UK)

What is G-Cloud?

The government of the United Kingdom created the G-Cloud framework to enable a faster and less expensive process for UK government organizations to enter into procurement contracts with cloud providers.

G-Cloud is made up of a series of agreements with cloud service providers and also a digital marketplace that allows organizations in the UK public sector to compare and procure cloud services from verified providers without needing to do their own independent review process.
