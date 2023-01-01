The Center for Financial Industry Information Systems (FISC) is a non-profit organization established by the Japanese Ministry of Finance to promote the security of information systems within the banking and financial industries.



The FISC, in collaboration with the Bank of Japan and the Financial Service Agency, developed the "FISC Security Guidelines on Computer Systems for Banking and Related Financial Institutions," a comprehensive set of recommendations and best practices for protecting data used in the financial sector.

These FISC guidelines, though not mandated by law, are recognized and used by most Japanese financial institutions in the design and maintenance of their information systems.