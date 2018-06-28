IBM Cloud® compliance: CCPA and CPRA

Graphic showing two people standing on platforms, with one person looking at a map and the other at a security shield
What is CCPA and CPRA?

The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA)  gives California consumers more control over the personal information that businesses collect about them and the CCPA regulations  provide guidance on how to implement the law.

The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) amends and expands upon the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which was enacted on June 28, 2018, to protect the privacy of California consumers.

For more information about the CCPA, please click here.
IBM position

The CCPA has been incorporated into the IBM Data Privacy Addendum. To reference the laws or jurisdictions to which the IBM Data Protection Addendum (DPA) applies, including the applicable sections for CCPA, please visit the IBM DPL site. The IBM DPA can be found on the IBM Terms site

For more information on IBM data privacy policies, please visit the IBM Trust Center.  If you have further questions regarding IBM privacy policy for external offerings, you can contact IBM helpdesk.
Take the next step

Questions about a compliance program? Need a protected compliance report? We can help.

 See more compliance programs