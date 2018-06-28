The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) gives California consumers more control over the personal information that businesses collect about them and the CCPA regulations provide guidance on how to implement the law.
The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) amends and expands upon the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which was enacted on June 28, 2018, to protect the privacy of California consumers.
For more information about the CCPA, please click here.
The CCPA has been incorporated into the IBM Data Privacy Addendum. To reference the laws or jurisdictions to which the IBM Data Protection Addendum (DPA) applies, including the applicable sections for CCPA, please visit the IBM DPL site. The IBM DPA can be found on the IBM Terms site.
For more information on IBM data privacy policies, please visit the IBM Trust Center. If you have further questions regarding IBM privacy policy for external offerings, you can contact IBM helpdesk.
