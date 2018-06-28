The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) gives California consumers more control over the personal information that businesses collect about them and the CCPA regulations provide guidance on how to implement the law.

The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) amends and expands upon the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which was enacted on June 28, 2018, to protect the privacy of California consumers.

