AMD EPYC

Build a cloud for your most demanding workloads with third-generation AMD EPYC processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
AMD EPYC power for heavy workloads

New AMD EPYC processors on IBM Cloud® Bare Metal Servers help overcome performance constraints and optimize throughput for heavy compute tasks such as data analytics, global gaming clouds and fluid dynamics apps.
CPU choice

Choose from second or third generation AMD EPYC processors to best meet your cost and performance needs.
For demanding workloads

Customize and provision with highly differentiated core count, clock speed and memory bandwidth options from AMD.
Bandwidth perks

20 TB of outbound data transfer is included with all monthly bare metal servers.
On-demand provisioning

Activate processors on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers in as little as three hours.
Up to 128 cores per server

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with the third generation AMD EPYC 7763 processors yield 64 cores per CPU/128 cores per dual-processor server.
Max boost to 3.6 GHz*

Fast clock speeds help solve intensive computing tasks in less time for improved platform productivity.
Big memory bandwidth

Get eight memory channels and up to 4096 GB RAM per CPU.
Secure boot

AMD EPYC architecture features encryption of main memory and VM memory to help secure the boot process.
Fluid dynamics

Analyze thermal properties and predict modeling air flow in real time. Exceptional memory bandwidth helps ensure you get the most out of complex system applications.

Gaming

Provision for better gaming performance and address encoding, compilation, disk I/O, cryptography, compute, memory, Java, eSpeak or POV-Ray requirements with high CPU performance.

Database management

Use plentiful I/O bandwidth, while compute-intensive workloads make use of a high number of cores and memory support.

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Customize and deploy IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for any workload requirement on the IBM Cloud infrastructure of your choice. Both the classic infrastructure and VPC infrastructure deployments are dedicated to your single-tenancy use, with built-in security benefits and control over computing resources.

AMD EPYC 7763
This version has 128 cores, 4096 GB RAM and 20 TB bandwidth**.
AMD EPYC 7642
This version has 96 cores, 512 GB RAM and 20 TB bandwidth**.
AMD EPYC 7F72
This version has 48 cores, 512 GB RAM and 20 TB bandwidth**.

5 reasons why AMD EPYC processors for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Discover how more cores, faster clock speeds and higher memory bandwidth help deliver leading performance and value for compute-intensive workloads.

The ultimate MMO host platform

Learn why AMD EPYC processor-powered IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers are the best choice for MMOs when compared to multitenant alternatives.
IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with 3rd Gen AMD EPYC Processors

Read why IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers with third generation AMD EPYC processors offer more choice and flexibility for your heavy workload demands.

AMD EPYC tech docs and white papers

See all AMD EPYC on IBM Cloud documentation.
Footnotes

* Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.

**20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.