IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications provides the ultimate flexibility for your application landscape . Use your subscription to choose from multiple runtime deployment options: IBM WebSphere®, IBM WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform, Quarkus, Tomcat, Node.js Spring Boot, Vert.x and more. Additionally, you can deploy the included Red Hat OpenShift® to support your container deployment needs and the application modernization tools to efficiently transform your monolith applications to microservices.
With Cloud Pak for Applications mix and match your VPC entitlements and deploy features at these ratios:
1 VPC of CP4Apps entitles N: Ratio Deployment
Red Hat OpenShift
1
Red Hat OpenShift w/ Runtimes (JBoss EAP, Quarkus, etc)
1
WebSphere ND/Liberty ND
1
WebSphere base/Liberty base
4
WebSphere Liberty (core)
8
Unlimited
Java/IBM Semeru
Transformation Advisor (TA)
Mono2Micro (M2M)
WebSphere Migration Tools
Red Hat Migration Tools