Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.
Overview

IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications provides the ultimate flexibility for your application landscape . Use your subscription to choose from multiple runtime deployment options: IBM WebSphere®, IBM WebSphere Liberty, Red Hat® JBoss® Enterprise Application Platform, Quarkus, Tomcat, Node.js Spring Boot, Vert.x and more. Additionally, you can deploy the included Red Hat OpenShift® to support your container deployment needs and the application modernization tools to efficiently transform your monolith applications to microservices.
Features and capabilities

With Cloud Pak for Applications mix and match your VPC entitlements and deploy features at these ratios:

1 VPC of CP4Apps entitles N: Ratio Deployment

N:Ratio

Red Hat OpenShift

1

Red Hat OpenShift w/ Runtimes (JBoss EAP, Quarkus, etc)

1

WebSphere ND/Liberty ND

1

WebSphere base/Liberty base

4

WebSphere Liberty (core)

8

Unlimited

Java/IBM Semeru

Transformation Advisor (TA)

Mono2Micro (M2M)

WebSphere Migration Tools

Red Hat Migration Tools