CICS Interdependency Analyzer

IBM CICS Interdependency Analyzer for z/OS

Get actionable insights to optimize, modernize and manage your CICS applications with confidence

IBM® CICS® Interdependency Analyzer for z/OS® is a dynamic discovery tool that analyzes application relationships in CICS systems, helping optimize and manage interdependencies for performance, maintenance and modernization.

Use the insights gained from the data collected with CICS Interdependency Analyzer to change your environment in a safe, controlled and timely manner. Quickly address changing demands and modernize, mobile-enable and cloud-enable your CICS applications with confidence.

Use IBM CICS Interdependency Analyzer for z/OS to:

  • gain deep insights into CICS application dependencies to safely manage changes and optimize performance;
  • enhance efficiency with tools to reduce CPU usage, streamline workloads, and support mobile demands; and
  • accelerate modernization by identifying service-enablement opportunities and preparing for cloud deployment.
Benefits Gain deep insights

Gain deep insights into CICS application dependencies to safely manage changes and optimize performance.

 Enhance efficiency

Enhance efficiency with tools to reduce CPU usage, streamline workloads, and support mobile demands.

 Accelerate modernization

Accelerate modernization by identifying service-enablement opportunities and preparing for cloud deployment.
Features
Resource-relationship data collection

Automates the discovery and collection of dependency, affinity and command flow data into an IBM Db2® database. Features such as statistical sampling and stored procedures minimize overhead while enhancing performance.
CICS resource relationships insights

Access a comprehensive database to analyze resources used by transactions, programs or applications. Gain visibility into cross-region applications and dependencies associated with platforms in a CICS cloud.
Advanced relationship navigation

Navigate CICS resource relationships by using built-in queries, visualizations and the Command Flow feature in IBM CICS Explorer. This includes insights into task control blocks (TCBs), region switches and context switches during transaction execution.

Powerful query management

Leverage a plug-in to build custom SQL queries and analyze interdependencies across regions, enabling seamless migration and helping ensure resource availability for applications postmigration.
Centralized data collection control

Manage CICS Interdependency Analyzer collectors across multiple regions from a single interface, enabling streamlined configuration and data collection control with minimal disruption.

Discover how to get actionable insights to optimize, modernize and manage your CICS applications with confidence with IBM CICS Interdependency Analyzer for z/OS.

