Why your event-driven architecture needs advanced event governance

The event endpoint management capabilities enhance existing Kafka and EDA investments by accelerating these event-driven efforts through event discovery, socialization and security. It allows for events to be described in a standardized way using the AsyncAPI specification that is published in an easily searchable catalog and advertised for users to self-service access relevant topics with applied controls and gateway enforcement.

At the event gateway level, Kafka administrators can apply controls like redaction, schema enforcement and schema filtering. Additionally, the event gateway removes the need to set up access control lists for every application, which helps developers free up their time and not get bogged down with constant security concerns. This is but one of the many benefits for application developers already using Kafka, as it enables easy security mechanisms across topics on multiple clusters, self-onboarding for access to topics and reduced disruption during Kafka administration—all at the Kafka protocol level to transparently apply enforcement policies.

The searchable event catalog provides easy topic discovery and self-service access with the click of a button. Key information such as a description, examples of what data is on the topic, the schema and contact information for the topic owner, all make it a great experience for developers to easily find and understand event topics that are relevant to their use case. There is no doubt that innovation flows best when people have the freedom to explore and the catalog with self-service access provides just that. In the background, topic managers can easily track accessible topics and remove any subscriptions that are no longer required, promoting a constant state of governance over business data.